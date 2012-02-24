Adams' Coding and Reimbursement - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323084345, 9780323087568

Adams' Coding and Reimbursement

4th Edition

A Simplified Approach

Authors: Wanda Adams
Paperback ISBN: 9780323084345
eBook ISBN: 9780323087568
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 24th February 2012
Page Count: 336
Description

Combining the basics of coding, insurance, and reimbursement in one concise text, Adams' Coding and Reimbursement: A Simplified Approach, 4th Edition looks at the big picture of medical billing and coding and shows how it fits into the physician reimbursement system. Clearly organized, full-color chapters guide you through the entire coding and claims process, detailing coding rules and applications, insurance guidelines, and the reimbursement system. Realistic, hands-on practice helps you apply what you've learned. Written by medical insurance, billing, and coding expert Wanda Adams, this edition includes the latest ICD-9-CM and CPT codes, a new chapter on HCPCS coding, and a new chapter preparing you for the 2013 transition to ICD-10-CM.

Key Features

  • Hybrid approach to coding and insurance shows how coding, claims submission, and reimbursement go hand in hand.

  • Coding exercises teach you how to correctly code using the ICD-9-CM and CPT manuals.

  • Coding Tips boxes highlight important information.

  • Test Your Knowledge questions within each chapter help you assess your strengths and weaknesses and prepare for exams.

  • Code It and Claim It! program on the companion Evolve website familiarizes you with a professional coding claim interface and provides practice with actual patient cases.

Table of Contents

1. Diagnostic Coding: International Classification of Diseases, 9th Revision, Clinical Modification (ICD-9-CM)

2. Diagnostic Coding: International Classification of Diseases, 10th Revision, Clinical Modification (ICD-10-CM)  NEW!

3. Service and Procedural Coding: Current Procedural Terminology (CPT)

4. HCPCS Coding System  NEW!

5. Understanding Insurance Policies

6. Medicare and Medicaid

7. Insurance Claim Forms

8. Accounts Receivable

9. Legal Issues

10. Putting it All Together

About the Author

Wanda Adams

Affiliations and Expertise

Wanda L. Adams and Associates, Inc., Troy, TN

