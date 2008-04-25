Adams' Coding and Reimbursement
3rd Edition
A Simplified Approach
Authors: Wanda Adams
eBook ISBN: 9780323277396
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 25th April 2008
Page Count: 352
Description
Combining the basics of coding, insurance, and reimbursement in one concise text, this reader-friendly resource is your key to understanding the fundamentals of medical billing and coding. Clearly organized, full-color chapters guide you through the entire coding and claims process, detailing coding rules and applications, insurance guidelines, and the reimbursement system, all accompanied by real-world practice to help you apply what you’ve learned in the field!
Key Features
- Highlighted examples illustrate concepts in realistic medical office settings to enhance your understanding.
- Coding exercises teach you how to correctly code using the ICD-9-CM and CPT-4 manuals.
- Test Your Knowledge questions within each chapter help you assess your strengths and weaknesses and prepare for exams.
- Critical thinking problems challenge you to apply chapter concepts to common coding scenarios.
- Code It and Claim It! software familiarizes you with a professional coding claim interface similar to programs you’ll use on the job and provides real-world practice with actual patient cases.
- Key term lists and an extensive glossary reinforce your understanding of important coding and insurance terminology.
Table of Contents
- Diagnostic Coding: International Classification of Diseases, 9th Edition, Clinical Modification (ICD-9-CM)
2. Service and Procedural Coding: Current Procedural Terminology (CPT)
3. Understanding Insurance Policies
4. Medicare and Medicaid
5. Insurance Claim Forms
6. Accounts Receivable
7. Legal Issues
8. Putting It All Together
Glossary
About the Author
Wanda Adams
Affiliations and Expertise
Wanda L. Adams and Associates, Inc., Troy, TN
