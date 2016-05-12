Acute Medicine
1st Edition
Key Articles from the Medicine journal
Description
Acute Medicine is a new e-book in a collection of subject-themed e-books containing relevant key articles from Medicine. The e-books provide a perfect source of revision for post-graduate exams in clinical medicine and portfolio material for life-long learning.
As well as mapping to the UK Core Medical Training curriculum, these e-books also enable anyone with a short-term interest in a specific area to buy individual articles at a price-point that will give affordable access to all readers (from medical students to GPs and practitioners in related areas). The quality of user experience on mobiles, tablets and laptops will be an added bonus for learning on the move.
The whole board has been involved in the creation of this content and are therefore listed as authors on all the e-books. In addition we extend our warm thanks for their contribution to these e-books to the past Chairman Allister Vale (who stepped down from the board in 2015) and to John Mucklow, who stepped down in 2016.
Derek Waller, on behalf of the Editorial Board
About the journal
The parent journal (www.medicinejournal.co.uk) is a rolling, continuously updated review of clinical medicine over a 4-year cycle covering all the important topics for core medical training. Its Editorial Board comprises some of Europe’s most influential specialists. The journal’s articles are refreshed, updated, augmented or replaced as appropriate each time the subject is due for revision to provide a concise overview of knowledge and practice core to the curriculum. Each article is written by invited experts and overseen by the relevant subject specialist on the Board. A trainee representative on the Board ensures relevance and accessibility for exam candidates.
Key Features
About the Medicine journal e-books
Acute Medicine is a new e-book in a collection of subject-themed e-books containing relevant key articles from Medicine. The e-books provide a perfect source of revision for post-graduate exams in clinical medicine and portfolio material for life-long learning.
As well as mapping to the UK Core Medical Training curriculum, these e-books also enable anyone with a short-term interest in a specific area to buy individual articles at a price-point that will give affordable access to all readers (from medical students to GPs and practitioners in related areas). The quality of user experience on mobiles, tablets and laptops will be an added bonus for learning on the move.
The whole board has been involved in the creation of this content and are therefore listed as authors on all the e-books. In addition we extend our warm thanks for their contribution to these e-books to the past Chairman Allister Vale (who stepped down from the board in 2015) and to John Mucklow, who stepped down in 2016.
Derek Waller, on behalf of the Editorial Board
About the journal
The parent journal (www.medicinejournal.co.uk) is a rolling, continuously updated review of clinical medicine over a 4-year cycle covering all the important topics for core medical training. Its Editorial Board comprises some of Europe’s most influential specialists. The journal’s articles are refreshed, updated, augmented or replaced as appropriate each time the subject is due for revision to provide a concise overview of knowledge and practice core to the curriculum. Each article is written by invited experts and overseen by the relevant subject specialist on the Board. A trainee representative on the Board ensures relevance and accessibility for exam candidates.
Table of Contents
Section 1: Common medical presentations
Acute back pain
Acute diarrhoea
Acute headache
Acute kidney injury
Breathlessness and cough
Chest pain in acute medicine
Clinical evaluation of abdominal pain in adults
Confusion & delirium
Falls
Fever
First ever epileptic seizures presenting in adults
Haematemesis & melaena
Jaundice
Limb pain and swelling
Management of poisoning
Nausea and vomiting
Palpitations
Rash
Stroke
The unconscious patient
Section 2: Diagnostic tests
Advances in chest imaging in acute medicine
Biomarkers in acute medicine
Optimal use of blood tests in acute medicine
Section 3: Emergency presentations
Anaphylaxis
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 12th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702071133
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702071195
About the Editor
Derek Waller
Derek G. Waller, BSc, DM, MBBS, FRCP, Consultant Cardiovascular Physician, Southampton General Hospital; Senior Lecturer in Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Cardiovascular Physician, Southampton General Hospital; Senior Lecturer in Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK