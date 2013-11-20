Acute Management of Autism Spectrum Disorders, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 23-1
1st Edition
Description
The “spectrum” in this disorder is Autistic Disorder, Asperger Syndrome, and Pervasive Developmental Disorder. This issue specifically addresses acute management of the extreme behaviors that accompany this disorder spectrum: extreme behaviors, complete lack of communication, inability to learn or express language, etc, and covers in-hospital or residential therapies as well as in-home family involvement. Medical treatment for this disorder is the main focus of discussion in topics such as: Emotional Regulation: Concepts and Practice in ASD; Specialized Inpatient Treatment of ASD; Residential Treatment of Severe Behavioral Disturbance in ASD; Treatment of ASD in General Child Psychiatry Units; Behavioral Approaches to Acute Problems; Communication Strategies for Behavioral Challenges in ASD, along with topics covering Psychiatric Assessment of Acute Presentations in ASD; Sensory Regulation and its Relationship to Acute Problems in ASD; Family Dysfunction, Assessment and Treatment in the context of Severe Behavioral Disturbance in ASD; and Self Injurious Behavior in ASD.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 20th November 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323263832
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323263825
About the Authors
Matthew Siegel Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Spring Harbor Hospital
Bryan King Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Washington and Seattle Children's Hospital