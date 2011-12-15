Acute Leukemia, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 25-6
1st Edition
Authors: Martin Tallman
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455711970
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 15th December 2011
Description
Topics for this issue will include: CLL: A Historical Perspective; Incidence & Epidemiology; Biology, Molecular Biology & Cytogenetics of CLL; What does the status of smatic hypermutations in IGVH genes tell us about the origin of CLL?; What does the status of ZAP-70 tell us about the biology of CLL?; and Approach to initial therapy: When to start therapy?
About the Authors
Martin Tallman Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Leukemia Service Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Professor of Medicine Weill Cornell Medical College New York, NY
