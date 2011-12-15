Acute Leukemia, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455711970

Acute Leukemia, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 25-6

1st Edition

Authors: Martin Tallman
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455711970
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 15th December 2011
Topics for this issue will include: CLL:  A Historical Perspective; Incidence & Epidemiology; Biology, Molecular Biology & Cytogenetics of CLL; What does the status of smatic hypermutations in IGVH genes tell us about the origin of CLL?; What does the status of ZAP-70 tell us about the biology of CLL?; and Approach to initial therapy: When to start therapy?    

Martin Tallman Author

Chief, Leukemia Service Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Professor of Medicine Weill Cornell Medical College New York, NY

