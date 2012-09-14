Acute Ischemic Stroke, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics, Volume 30-3

Topics include: Pediatric Stroke; Stroke Mimics; Intracranial Hemorrhage; Transient Ischemic Attack; Intensive Care Management of Acute Ischemic Stroke; Endovascular and Neurosurgical Management of Acute Ischemic Stroke; Intravenous Thrombolysis in Acute Ischemic Stroke; Vertigo, Vertebrobasilar Disease and Posterior Circulation Ischemic Stroke; and Neuroimaging in Acute Stroke.