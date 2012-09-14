Acute Ischemic Stroke, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455749393, 9781455747627

Acute Ischemic Stroke, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics, Volume 30-3

1st Edition

Authors: Lauren Nentwich Brendan Magauran Jr Joseph Kahn
eBook ISBN: 9781455747627
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455749393
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 14th September 2012
Page Count: 240
Description

Topics include: Pediatric Stroke; Stroke Mimics; Intracranial Hemorrhage; Transient Ischemic Attack; Intensive Care Management of Acute Ischemic Stroke; Endovascular and Neurosurgical Management of Acute Ischemic Stroke; Intravenous Thrombolysis in Acute Ischemic Stroke; Vertigo, Vertebrobasilar Disease and Posterior Circulation Ischemic Stroke; and Neuroimaging in Acute Stroke.

About the Authors

Lauren Nentwich Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Boston Medicall Center

Brendan Magauran Jr Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Boston Medical Center

Joseph Kahn Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Boston Medical Center

