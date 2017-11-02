Acute Encephalopathy and Encephalitis in Infancy and Its Related Disorders
1st Edition
Description
Stay current with recent progress in the field of acute encephalopathy and encephalitis in infants with this practical resource by Drs. Hideo Yamanouchi, Solomon L. Moshé, and Akihisa Okumura. This practical resource covers key information relevant to physicians, surgeons, and nurses who often must take prompt action in the everyday clinical care of patients with these disorders.
Key Features
- Features a wealth of information for all health care professionals who encounter these complex conditions.
- Covers diagnostic strategy, subtypes of acute encephalopathy, and management of acute encephalopathy and encephalitis.
- Consolidates today’s available information and guidance on acute encephalopathy and encephalitis in infancy, in addition to related disorders, into one convenient resource.
Table of Contents
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 2nd November 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323530903
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323530880
About the Author
Hideo Yamanouchi
Solomon Moshé
Dr. Moshé is the is the Charles Frost Chair in Neurosurgery and Neurology and Professor of Neurology, Neuroscience, and Pediatrics at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He is the Director of Child Neurology and Clinical Neurophysiology Dr. He has been President of the International League Against Epilepsy, American Epilepsy Society and American Clinical Neurophysiology Society (1996-1997). He is the recipient of several honors and awards, including Teacher-Investigator Development Award; Jacob Javits Neuroscience Investigator Award from NIH; Michael Prize for Achievement in Epilepsy Research; The American Epilepsy Society Research Award; Ambassador for Epilepsy Award from the International League Against Epilepsy; the Gloor Award from the American Clinical Neurophysiology Society; J.E. Purkyne Honorary Medal in Biomedical Research by the Czech Academy of Sciences; the 2008 Mentor of the Year Award from Albert Einstein College of Medicine; The 2010 Global and Awareness Award from Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy; the First Saul R. Korey Award in Translational Science and Medicine, Albert Einstein College of Medicine in 2012; elected Foreign Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences and Fellow of the American Epilepsy Society 2016. Since 1979, his research has focused on understanding the mechanisms underlying age-related differences in epilepsy in humans and in animal models.
Affiliations and Expertise
Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, NY, USA
Akihisa Okumura
About the Editor
Helen Cross
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of Neurosciences Unit, UCL-Institute of Child Health, Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Trust, & National Centre for Young People with Epilepsy
Aristea S Galanopoulou
Dr. Galanopoulou is an Attending Physician at the Clinical Neuroscience Center and EEG lab at Montefiore, a Professor of Neurology and Neuroscience at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in Bronx, New York. She is also the co-chair of the AES/ILAE Translational Research Task Force of the ILAE, which works towards the optimization of the use of animal models of seizures, epilepsies, and comorbidities in epilepsy research. She is a clinical epileptologist with 15 years’ experience with epilepsy basic research using a variety of animal models and particularly models of early life seizures and epilepsies. She has an h-index of 29 and has published over 84 articles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, NY USA