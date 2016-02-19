Acute Drug Abuse Emergencies
1st Edition
A Treatment Manual
Description
Acute Drug Abuse Emergencies: A Treatment Manual presents the most commonly encountered drug abuse emergencies. This book discusses how various drug-related conditions should be managed by practicing physicians and all those who are dealing with drug abusers. Organized into nine parts encompassing 28 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the various emergency drug reactions, including behavioral disturbances, organ malfunction, central nervous system depression, exacerbation of pre-existing illness, or combinations. This text then examines the profile of a typical heroin overdose victim. Other chapters consider severe poisoning due to nonbarbiturate sedative overdosage. This book discusses as well the types of adverse reactions to marihuana and the dangers of marihuana use. The final chapter deals with the ease of synthesis and the potency of arylcyclohexylamines as a mind-altering drug. This book is a valuable resource for toxicologists, emergency room physicians, and nurses. Readers who are dealing with drug abusers will also find this book extremely useful.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
I Differential Diagnosis
Chapter 1 Differential Diagnosis of Emergency Drug Reactions
I. Introduction
II. Drug Intoxication
III. Drug Withdrawal
IV. “Flashback” Reactions
V. Concurrent Illness or Injury
VI. Complications of “Needle Habit”
VII. Nonspecificity of Symptoms
VIII. Laboratory Identification of Etiologic Agent
References
Chapter 2 Differential Diagnosis of Emergency Drug Reactions
I. Introduction
II. Clinical Manifestations
III. Biochemical Manifestations
References
II. Emergency Treatment of Opiate Overdose
Chapter 3 The Treatment of Acute Heroin Toxicity
I. Introduction
II. Profile of a Heroin Overdose Victim
III. The Management of Opiate Overdose
IV. Unusual Clinical Situations
V. Conclusion
References
Chapter 4 The Treatment of Acute Heroin Toxicity
I. Introduction
II. Diagnosis
III. General Management
IV. Followup Care
V. Conclusion
VI. Etiologic Factors
References
Chapter 5 The Management of Methadone Intoxication
I. Pharmacology and Use of Methadone
II. Elements of the Medical History
III. Physical Examination and Differential Diagnosis
IV. Immediate Management
V. General Management
VI. Followup Care
References
Chapter 6 The Management of Narcotic Withdrawal Syndrome in the Neonate
Chapter 7 The Heroin Withdrawal Syndrome of Newborn Infants
I. Prevalence
II. Prenatal Hazards and Birth Complications
III. Onset of Symptoms
IV. Symptomatology
V. Laboratory Investigations
VI. Treatment
VII. Prognosis
References
Chapter 8 Management of the Opiate Abstinence Syndrome
I. Introduction
II. Procedure
III. Problems
IV. Results
Chapter 9 Management of Acute Medical Complications Resulting from Heroin Addiction
I. Introduction
II. Cardiac
III. Pulmonary
IV. Gastrointestinal
V. Renal
VI. Neurologic
VII. Musculoskeletal and Cutaneous
VIII. Hematologic and Vascular
Bibhography
III Treatment of Acute CNS Depressant Emergencies
Chapter 10 Emergency Treatment of Acute Barbiturate Intoxication
I. Introduction
II. Pulmonary
III. Cardiovascular
IV. History
V. Physical Examination
VI. Neurological Exammation
VII. Laboratory
VIII. General Therapy
IX. Summary
Reference
Chapter 11 Managing the Barbiturate Withdrawal Syndrome
Chapter 12 The Treatment of Nonbarbiturate Sedative Overdosage
I. Introduction
II. Supportive Measures
III. Specific Drugs
IV. Summary
References
IV Emergency Treatment of Adverse Reactions to CNS Stimulants
Chapter 13 Emergency Treatment of Acute Adverse Reactions to CNS Stimulants
I. Introduction
II. Management of Acute Medical Complications
III. Treatment of Acute Amphetamine Psychosis
IV. Psychiatric Management of Amphetamine Withdrawal
References
Chapter 14 The Treatment of Amphetamine Psychosis
I. Introduction
II. Diagnostic Interview
III. Physical Examination
IV. Treatment
References
V Emergency Treatment of Adverse Reactions to Hallucinogenic Drugs
Chapter 15 Management of Acute Panic Reactions and Flashbacks Resulting from LSD Ingestion
I. Introduction
II. Acute Panic Reactions
III. LSD Flashbacks
References
Chapter 16 Emergency Treatment of Acute Adverse Reactions to Hallucinogenic Drugs
I. Hallucinogenic Drugs
II. Acute Adverse Reactions
III. Emergency Management
References
Chapter 17 Emergency Treatment of Acute Adverse Reactions to Hallucinogenic Drugs
I. Introduction
II. The Hallucinogenic Drugs
III. The Adverse Reaction
IV. Management
V. Prognosis and Conclusion
Bibliography
VI Emergency Treatment of Acute Reactions to Cannabis Derivatives
Chapter 18 Emergency Management of Marihuana Psychosis
I. Adverse Reactions to Marihuana
II. Expected or Usual Effects of Marihuana
III. Types of Adverse Reactions to Marihuana
IV. Variables Affecting Marihuana Effects
V. The Treatment of Marihuana Psychosis
References
Chapter 19 Emergency Treatment of Marihuana Complicating Diabetes
I. Introduction and Comment
II. Differential Evaluation
III. Treatment Methods
IV. Followup
V. Summary and Abstract
References
Appendix A—Walter Reed General Hospital Protocol for Treatment of Diabetic Acidosis and Coma
VII Emergency Treatment of Inhalation Psychosis and Related States
Chapter 20 Inhalation Psychosis and Related States
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Techniques
III. The Nature of Inhalation Psychosis
IV. The Inhaler
V. The Etiology of Inhalation Psychosis
VI. Treatment
VII. Summary
References
VIII Emergency Treatment of Acute Alcohol Intoxication
Chapter 21 Treatment of Alcohol Intoxication and the Withdrawal Syndrome: A Critical Analysis of the Use of Drugs and Other Forms of Therapy
I. Introduction
II. Alcohol Intoxication
III. The Abstinence or Withdrawal Syndrome
IV. Nutritional Diseases of the Nervous System (Secondary to Alcoholism)
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 22 Diagnosis and Therapy of Acute Withdrawal from Alcohol
I. Introduction
II. Sedation
III. Fluid and Electrolyte Metabolism
IV. Carbohydrate Metabolism
V. Anticonvulsant Therapy
VI. Antibiotic Therapy
VII. Summary
References
IX Special Problems
Chapter 23 Drug Dependence in Hospitalized Patients
I. Drug Abuse
II. Drug Dependence
IV. Tolerance
IV. Types of Abused Drugs
V. Alcohol Type
VI. Barbiturate Type
VII. Morphine Type
VIII. Amphetamine, Cocaine and Marihuana Types
IX. Hallucinogenic Type
X. Solvent Sniffing
XI. Drug Dependence among Physicians and Nurses
XII. Dependence upon Several Drugs
XIII. Summary
References
Chapter 24 Surgery for Drug Abusers—Anesthesia
I. Introduction
II. Detoxification
III. Premedication
IV. Anesthetic Management
V. Abstinence Syndrome
References
Chapter 25 Accidental Poisoning in Children and Adolescents by Drugs of Abuse
I. Introduction
II. General Management Guidelines
III. Opiates
IV. Sedatives
V. Amphetamines
VI. Hallucinogens
References
Chapter 26 Confidentiality and the Drug Abuse Patient
I. Introduction
II. Confidentiality Regulations
III. Medical Issues
IV. Administrative Issues
V. Conclusion
Chapter 27 Chemotherapy for Drug Abuse Related Emergencies
I. Introduction
II. Chemotherapeutic Approaches
References
Chapter 28 Management and Treatment of Acute Phencyclidine Intoxications
I. Introduction
II. Presenting Picture
III. Clinical Findings
IV. Diagnosis
V. Early Management
VI. The Recovery Phase
VII. Treatment
VIII. Conclusion
Bibliography
Subject Index
