Acute Coronary Syndromes: A Companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease
2nd Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
Acute Coronary Syndromes—a Companion to Braunwald’s Heart Disease—covers the state-of-the-art scientific and clinical information you need to rapidly evaluate and manage acute coronary syndromes. Dr. Pierre Theroux and his team of expert contributors present advances in diagnostic and imaging techniques such as biomarkers, nuclear cardiology, echocardiography, and multislice CT; secondary prevention; and new antiplatelet, anti-ischemic, and gene therapies…in print and online.
Key Features
- Tap into the most definitive knowledge available from one of the leading experts in the field and a stellar cast of contributors.
- Understand the special considerations for the care of acute coronary syndromes in the emergency department and the coronary care unit.
Effectively handle the treatment of special populations and chronic patients thanks to coverage of these challenges
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 24th September 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437721492
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323249126
About the Authors
Pierre Theroux Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, University of Montreal; Head Coronary Care Unit, Montreal Heart Institute, Montreal, Canada