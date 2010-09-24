Acute Coronary Syndromes: A Companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781416049272, 9781437721492

Acute Coronary Syndromes: A Companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease

2nd Edition

Authors: Pierre Theroux
eBook ISBN: 9781437721492
eBook ISBN: 9780323249126
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 24th September 2010
Page Count: 448
Description

Acute Coronary Syndromes—a Companion to Braunwald’s Heart Disease—covers the state-of-the-art scientific and clinical information you need to rapidly evaluate and manage acute coronary syndromes. Dr. Pierre Theroux and his team of expert contributors present advances in diagnostic and imaging techniques such as biomarkers, nuclear cardiology, echocardiography, and multislice CT; secondary prevention; and new antiplatelet, anti-ischemic, and gene therapies…in print and online.

Key Features

  • Tap into the most definitive knowledge available from one of the leading experts in the field and a stellar cast of contributors.

  • Understand the special considerations for the care of acute coronary syndromes in the emergency department and the coronary care unit.

Effectively handle the treatment of special populations and chronic patients thanks to coverage of these challenges

Pierre Theroux Author

Professor of Medicine, University of Montreal; Head Coronary Care Unit, Montreal Heart Institute, Montreal, Canada

