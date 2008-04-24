Acute Care Oncology Nursing - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781416037347, 9781455710058

Acute Care Oncology Nursing

2nd Edition

Authors: Cynthia Chernecky Kathleen Murphy-Ende
Paperback ISBN: 9781416037347
eBook ISBN: 9781455710058
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 24th April 2008
Page Count: 624
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

As the likely first responder in an emergency, you need quick access to essential information on the potential complications of many different cancer types and treatments. The new edition of this trusted resource provides up-to-date information on the pathophysiology, complications, risks, treatment approaches, prognosis, assessment findings, and nursing and medical interventions for a wide range of cancers. It also offers valuable information to help you fulfill your role as care coordinator and patient advocate, including client education guidelines, discharge procedures, and strategies for helping the client and family deal with the impact of the disease’s progression.

Key Features

  • A consistent format throughout helps you quickly find the information you need, no matter what the topic.
  • This indispensable reference is written and reviewed by both oncology and acute care nurses, ensuring accuracy, currency, and clinical relevance.
  • Coverage of each cancer includes pathophysiologic mechanisms, epidemiology and etiology, risk profile, prognosis, professional assessment criteria (PAC), nursing care and treatment, evidence-based practice update, patient teaching, nursing diagnoses or DSM-IV, evaluation and desired outcomes, and discharge planning with follow-up care, where needed.
  • The latest prognosis statistics give you a realistic picture of the survival possibilities for your patients so you can provide the most appropriate nursing care and patient education.
  • Multiple-choice review questions with answers and rationales at the end of each chapter help reinforce your understanding of key concepts and prepare you for certification examinations.
  • Special boxes highlight pediatric-specific care considerations for working with children.

Table of Contents

  1. Ethical Perspectives

    2. Ethics Case Study

    3. Acute Pancreatitis

    4. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

    5. Anaphylaxis from Chemotherapy

    6. Biliary and Pancreatic Obstruction NEW

    7. Bronchiolitis Obliterans

    8. Carotid Artery Rupture

    9. Depression and Cognitive Dysfunction NEW

    10. Diabetes Insipidus

    11. Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation

    12. Dyspnea and Airway Obstruction NEW

    13. Esophageal Varices

    14. Fever

    15. GI Obstruction NEW

    16. Graft vs. Host Disease

    17. Heart Failure NEW

    18. Hemorrhage Secondary to Cervical Cancer

    19. Hemorrhagic Cystitis

    20. Hepatic Encephalopathy

    21. Hepatic Veno-Occlusive Disease

    22. Hypercalcemia

    23. Hyperkalemia

    24. Hyperleukocytosis in Childhood Leukemia

    25. Hypernatremia

    26. Hyperuricemia

    27. Hypokalemia

    28. Hypomagnesemia

    29. Hyponatremia

    30. Increased Intracranial Pressure

    31. Lactic Acidosis — Type B

    32. Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome

    33. Malignant Ascites

    34. Malignant Pericardial Effusion and Cardiac Tamponade

    35. Malignant Pleural Effusions

    36. Malnutrition/Cachexia

    37. Pain Management: Somatic, Visceral, and Neuropathic

    38. Pathologic Fracture

    39. Pulmonary Fibrosis

    40. Seizures

    41. Sepsis and Septic Shock

    42. Spinal Cord Compression

    43. Spiritual Distress NEW

    44. Suicidal Ideation

    45. Superior Vena Cava Syndrome

    46. Syndrome of Inappropriate Antidiuretic Hormone Secretion

    47. Tumor Lysis Syndrome

    48. Typhlitis in Pediatrics

Details

No. of pages:
624
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Paperback ISBN:
9781416037347
eBook ISBN:
9781455710058

About the Author

Cynthia Chernecky

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Physiological and Technological Nursing, School of Nursing, Georgia Health Sciences University, Augusta, GA

Kathleen Murphy-Ende

Affiliations and Expertise

Pain & Pediatric palliative Care Nurse Practitioner, University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics, University of Wisconsin, School of Nursing, Madison, WI

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.