Acute Care Oncology Nursing
2nd Edition
Description
As the likely first responder in an emergency, you need quick access to essential information on the potential complications of many different cancer types and treatments. The new edition of this trusted resource provides up-to-date information on the pathophysiology, complications, risks, treatment approaches, prognosis, assessment findings, and nursing and medical interventions for a wide range of cancers. It also offers valuable information to help you fulfill your role as care coordinator and patient advocate, including client education guidelines, discharge procedures, and strategies for helping the client and family deal with the impact of the disease’s progression.
Key Features
- A consistent format throughout helps you quickly find the information you need, no matter what the topic.
- This indispensable reference is written and reviewed by both oncology and acute care nurses, ensuring accuracy, currency, and clinical relevance.
- Coverage of each cancer includes pathophysiologic mechanisms, epidemiology and etiology, risk profile, prognosis, professional assessment criteria (PAC), nursing care and treatment, evidence-based practice update, patient teaching, nursing diagnoses or DSM-IV, evaluation and desired outcomes, and discharge planning with follow-up care, where needed.
- The latest prognosis statistics give you a realistic picture of the survival possibilities for your patients so you can provide the most appropriate nursing care and patient education.
- Multiple-choice review questions with answers and rationales at the end of each chapter help reinforce your understanding of key concepts and prepare you for certification examinations.
- Special boxes highlight pediatric-specific care considerations for working with children.
Table of Contents
- Ethical Perspectives
2. Ethics Case Study
3. Acute Pancreatitis
4. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome
5. Anaphylaxis from Chemotherapy
6. Biliary and Pancreatic Obstruction NEW
7. Bronchiolitis Obliterans
8. Carotid Artery Rupture
9. Depression and Cognitive Dysfunction NEW
10. Diabetes Insipidus
11. Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation
12. Dyspnea and Airway Obstruction NEW
13. Esophageal Varices
14. Fever
15. GI Obstruction NEW
16. Graft vs. Host Disease
17. Heart Failure NEW
18. Hemorrhage Secondary to Cervical Cancer
19. Hemorrhagic Cystitis
20. Hepatic Encephalopathy
21. Hepatic Veno-Occlusive Disease
22. Hypercalcemia
23. Hyperkalemia
24. Hyperleukocytosis in Childhood Leukemia
25. Hypernatremia
26. Hyperuricemia
27. Hypokalemia
28. Hypomagnesemia
29. Hyponatremia
30. Increased Intracranial Pressure
31. Lactic Acidosis — Type B
32. Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome
33. Malignant Ascites
34. Malignant Pericardial Effusion and Cardiac Tamponade
35. Malignant Pleural Effusions
36. Malnutrition/Cachexia
37. Pain Management: Somatic, Visceral, and Neuropathic
38. Pathologic Fracture
39. Pulmonary Fibrosis
40. Seizures
41. Sepsis and Septic Shock
42. Spinal Cord Compression
43. Spiritual Distress NEW
44. Suicidal Ideation
45. Superior Vena Cava Syndrome
46. Syndrome of Inappropriate Antidiuretic Hormone Secretion
47. Tumor Lysis Syndrome
48. Typhlitis in Pediatrics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 624
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 24th April 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781416037347
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455710058
About the Author
Cynthia Chernecky
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Physiological and Technological Nursing, School of Nursing, Georgia Health Sciences University, Augusta, GA
Kathleen Murphy-Ende
Affiliations and Expertise
Pain & Pediatric palliative Care Nurse Practitioner, University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics, University of Wisconsin, School of Nursing, Madison, WI