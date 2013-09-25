Acute Care Handbook for Physical Therapists
4th Edition
Description
Familiarize yourself with the acute care environment with this essential guide to physical therapy practice in an acute care setting. Acute Care Handbook for Physical Therapists, 4th Edition helps you understand and interpret hospital protocol, safety, medical-surgical ‘lingo’, and the many aspects of patient are from the emergency department to the intensive care unit to the general ward. This restructured new edition streamlines the text into four parts— Introduction, Systems, Diagnoses, and Interventions to make the book even easier to use as a quick reference. Intervention algorithms, updated illustrations, and language consistent with the ICF model all help you digest new information and become familiar with new terminology. This comprehensive resource is just what you need to better manage the specific needs of your patients in the complex acute care environment.
Key Features
- Intervention algorithms, tables, boxes, and clinical tips highlight key information about the acute care environment in a format that makes finding and digesting information easy.
- The major body system chapters provide the evidence-based information you need to understand the complex issues of patients in the acute care environment so you can optimally manage the needs of your patients.
- Current information on medications, laboratory tests, diagnostics, and intervention methods relevant to patients in the acute care environment illustrates how the acute care environment can impact these elements.
- Clinical tips highlight key points and provide access to the tips and tricks accumulated over a career by an experienced clinician.
- Language consistent with the Guide to Physical Therapist Practice, 2nd Edition offers common linguistic ground through the use of Guide standards.
- Lay-flat pages and uncluttered design make the book easier to use as a quick reference.
Table of Contents
Part 1: Introduction
1. The Acute Care Setting
2. The Medical Record
Part 2: Systems
3. Cardiac System
4. Respiratory System
5. Musculoskeletal System
Appendix:Management and Physical Therapy Interventions for Fractures
6. Nervous System
7. Vascular System and Hematology
8. Gastrointestinal System
9. Genitourinary System
10. Endocrine System
Part 3: Diagnoses
11. Oncology
12. Burns and Wounds
13. Infectious Diseases
Appendix: Disorders of Altered Immunity
14. Organ Transplantation
15. Fluid and Electrolyte Imbalances
16. Amputation
17. Physical Therapy Considerations for Patients who Complain of Chest Pain
Part 4: Interventions
18. Medical-Surgical Equipment in the Acute Care Setting
Appendix: Mechanical Ventilation
Appendix: Circulatory Assist Devices
19. Pharmacologic Agents
20. Anesthesia: Perioperative and Postoperative Considerations
21. Pain Management
22. Postural Drainage
23. Functional Tests
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 25th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455728954
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323227537
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781455728961
About the Author
Jaime Paz
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Associate Professor, Division of Physical Therapy, Walsh University, North Canton, OH; Associate Clinical Professor, Department of Physical Therapy, Bouve College of Health Sciences, Northeastern University, Boston, MA
Michele West
Affiliations and Expertise
Lahey Clinic, Burlington, MA