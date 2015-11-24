Acute and Chronic Wounds
5th Edition
Current Management Concepts
Description
Prevent and manage wounds with this expert, all-inclusive resource! Acute & Chronic Wounds: Current Management Concepts, 5th Edition provides the latest diagnostic and treatment guidelines to help you provide quality care for patients with wounds. This textbook presents an interprofessional approach to maintaining skin integrity and managing the numerous types of skin damage including topics that range from the physiology of wound healing, general principles of wound management, vulnerable patient populations, management of percutaneous tubes, and specific care instructions to program development. Written by respected nursing educators Ruth Bryant and Denise Nix, this bestselling reference also provides excellent preparation for all wound certification exams.
Key Features
- A comprehensive approach to the care of patients with acute and chronic wounds guides students and health care providers to design, deliver and evaluate quality skin and wound care in a systematic fashion; the comprehensive approach includes the latest advances in diagnosis, differentiation of wound types, nutrition, prevention, treatment, and pharmacology.
- Self-assessment questions and answers in each chapter help you assess your knowledge and prepare for all wound certification exams.
- Checklists offer a concise, easy-to-read summary of the steps needed to achieve the best patient care outcomes.
- Risk assessment scales help in determining a patient's risk for developing a wound, and wound classification tools identify the proper terminology to be used in documentation.
- Learning objectives at the beginning of each chapter focus your study on the most important content.
- Principles for practice development boost outcomes and productivity in agencies and institutions, home care, acute care, long-term care, and long-term acute care settings.
Table of Contents
Section I: Foundations
1. Principles for Practice Development to Facilitate Outcomes and Productivity
2. Billing, Reimbursement, and Setting Up a Clinic
3. Anatomy and Physiology of Skin and Soft Tissue
4. Wound-Healing Physiology and Factors that Affect the Repair Process
5. Types of Skin Damage and Differential Diagnosis
6. Skin and Wound Inspection and Assessment
Section II: Pressure Ulcers
7. Pressure Ulcers: Impact, Etiology, and Classification
8. Developing and Maintaining a Pressure Ulcer Prevention Program
9. Support Surfaces
Section III: Lower Extremity Wounds
10. Lower Extremity Assessment
11. Arterial Ulcers
12. Venous Ulcers
13. Lymphedema
14. Neuropathic Wounds: The Diabetic Wound
15. Foot and Nail Care
Section IV: Wound Bed Preparation
16. Wound Infection: Diagnosis and Management
17. Wound Debridement
18. Principles of Wound Healing and Topical Management
Section V: Biophysical and Biologic Agents
19. Cellular- and/or Tissue-Based Products for Wounds
20. Molecular and Cellular Regulators
21. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
22. Hyperbaric Oxygenation
23. Electrical Stimulation
24. Ultraviolet Light and Ultrasound
Section VI: Critical Cofactors
25. Wound Pain: Impact and Assessment
26. Managing Wound Pain
27. Nutritional Assessment and Support
28. Perfusion and Oxygenation
29. Eliminating Noncompliance
Section VII: Acute and Traumatic Wounds
30. Uncommon Wounds and Manifestations of Intrinsic Disease
31. Traumatic Wounds: Bullets, Blasts, and Vehicle Crashes
32. Burns
33. Reconstructive Surgery
34. Surgical Wounds and Incision Care
Section VIII: Special Patient Populations
35. Skin Care Needs of the Obese Patient
36. Skin Care Needs of the Neonatal and Pediatric Patient
37. Managing Wounds in Palliative Care
38. Management of Draining Wounds and Fistulas
39. Percutaneous Tube Management
Appendix A: Tool Examples to Support Skin and Wound Care
Appendix B: Self-Assessment Exercises
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 648
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2016
- Published:
- 24th November 2015
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323316217
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323316224
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323390491
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323390507
About the Author
Ruth Bryant
Affiliations and Expertise
Partner, Bryant Rolstad Consultants, LLC Program Director, webWOC Nursing Education Program Minneapolis, MN
Denise Nix
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Nix Consulting Inc.; WOC Nurse Specialist, Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital, Minneapolis MN