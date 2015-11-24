Acute and Chronic Wounds

Section I: Foundations

1. Principles for Practice Development to Facilitate Outcomes and Productivity

2. Billing, Reimbursement, and Setting Up a Clinic

3. Anatomy and Physiology of Skin and Soft Tissue

4. Wound-Healing Physiology and Factors that Affect the Repair Process

5. Types of Skin Damage and Differential Diagnosis

6. Skin and Wound Inspection and Assessment

Section II: Pressure Ulcers

7. Pressure Ulcers: Impact, Etiology, and Classification

8. Developing and Maintaining a Pressure Ulcer Prevention Program

9. Support Surfaces

Section III: Lower Extremity Wounds

10. Lower Extremity Assessment

11. Arterial Ulcers

12. Venous Ulcers

13. Lymphedema

14. Neuropathic Wounds: The Diabetic Wound

15. Foot and Nail Care

Section IV: Wound Bed Preparation

16. Wound Infection: Diagnosis and Management

17. Wound Debridement

18. Principles of Wound Healing and Topical Management

Section V: Biophysical and Biologic Agents

19. Cellular- and/or Tissue-Based Products for Wounds

20. Molecular and Cellular Regulators

21. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy

22. Hyperbaric Oxygenation

23. Electrical Stimulation

24. Ultraviolet Light and Ultrasound

Section VI: Critical Cofactors

25. Wound Pain: Impact and Assessment

26. Managing Wound Pain

27. Nutritional Assessment and Support

28. Perfusion and Oxygenation

29. Eliminating Noncompliance

Section VII: Acute and Traumatic Wounds

30. Uncommon Wounds and Manifestations of Intrinsic Disease

31. Traumatic Wounds: Bullets, Blasts, and Vehicle Crashes

32. Burns

33. Reconstructive Surgery

34. Surgical Wounds and Incision Care

Section VIII: Special Patient Populations

35. Skin Care Needs of the Obese Patient

36. Skin Care Needs of the Neonatal and Pediatric Patient

37. Managing Wounds in Palliative Care

38. Management of Draining Wounds and Fistulas

39. Percutaneous Tube Management

Appendix A: Tool Examples to Support Skin and Wound Care

Appendix B: Self-Assessment Exercises

Index