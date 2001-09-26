Acupuncture - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750651738, 9780702038334

Acupuncture

1st Edition

Treatment of Musculoskeletal Conditions

Authors: Christopher Norris
eBook ISBN: 9780702038334
Paperback ISBN: 9780750651738
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 26th September 2001
Page Count: 216
Description

This is a much needed book which aims to further the practitioners knowledge of acupuncture whilst balancing it with traditional Chinese medicine within physiotherapy.

Based upon his experience in the field the author aims to increase the standard of acupuncture used in the treatment of musculoskeletal conditions. Physiotherapists and acupuncturists will find it an invaluable help in their practice.

Table of Contents

Introduction; Principles of traditional Chinese medicine; The Zang Fu organs; Meridians; Acpuncture and pain relief; Acupuncture points; Patient questioning and point selection; Acuncture treatment methods; Lower limb treatment protocols; Back and trunk treatment protocols; Upper limb treatment protocols; References.

About the Author

Christopher Norris

Visiting lecturer to Salford University and Manchester Metropolitan University; Director of Norris Associates, Physiotherapists

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Norris Associates, Physiotherapists, Sale, Manchester; Visiting lecturer to Salford University and Manchester Metropolitan University, Manchester, UK

