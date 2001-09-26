Acupuncture
1st Edition
Treatment of Musculoskeletal Conditions
Description
This is a much needed book which aims to further the practitioners knowledge of acupuncture whilst balancing it with traditional Chinese medicine within physiotherapy.
Based upon his experience in the field the author aims to increase the standard of acupuncture used in the treatment of musculoskeletal conditions. Physiotherapists and acupuncturists will find it an invaluable help in their practice.
Table of Contents
Introduction; Principles of traditional Chinese medicine; The Zang Fu organs; Meridians; Acpuncture and pain relief; Acupuncture points; Patient questioning and point selection; Acuncture treatment methods; Lower limb treatment protocols; Back and trunk treatment protocols; Upper limb treatment protocols; References.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2001
- Published:
- 26th September 2001
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702038334
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750651738
About the Author
Christopher Norris
Visiting lecturer to Salford University and Manchester Metropolitan University; Director of Norris Associates, Physiotherapists
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Norris Associates, Physiotherapists, Sale, Manchester; Visiting lecturer to Salford University and Manchester Metropolitan University, Manchester, UK