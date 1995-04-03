Acupuncture Point Combinations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443050060

Acupuncture Point Combinations

1st Edition

The Key to Clinical Success

Authors: Jeremy Ross
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443050060
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 3rd April 1995
Page Count: 476
Table of Contents

PART I: THEORETICAL PRINCIPLES of POINT COMBINATION Introduction. The Energy Body and the Energy Centres. The Origins of Diseases. The Ten Personality Types. Maintainingthe Balance of Yin and Yang. Deficiency, Excess, Stagnation and Irregularity. How to Make Effective Combinations. Types of Points. Five Element Treatments. Eight Extra Vessels PART II: POINT COMBINATIONS for the MAIN ACUPUNCTURE POINTS Conception. Governor. Kidney. Bladder. Spleen. Stomach. Liver. Gallbladder. Heart. Small Intestine. Lung. Large Intestine. Pericardium. Triple Energizer PART III: POINT COMBINATIONS for DISEASES Respiratory Systems. Circulatory and Related Syndromes. Locomotory Syndromes. Digestive Syndromes. Urinary and Oedema Syndromes. Male Sexual Syndromes. Gynaecological and Obstetric Syndromes. Eye, Ear and Facial Syndromes. Skin Syndromes. Psychological and Related Syndromes Appendix. Index

Details

No. of pages:
476
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Hardcover ISBN:
9780443050060

About the Author

Jeremy Ross

