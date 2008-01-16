Acupuncture in Pregnancy and Childbirth - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780443103711, 9780702036972

Acupuncture in Pregnancy and Childbirth

2nd Edition

Authors: Zita West
eBook ISBN: 9780702036972
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443103711
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 16th January 2008
Page Count: 272
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

ACUPUNCTURE IN PREGNANCY AND CHILDBIRTH is a concise highly illustrated and practical guide to using acupuncture to treat women throughout their pregnancy and labour. Drawing on an unparalleled wealth of experience as a midwife and an acupuncturist, the author has produced a book accessible to both acupuncture students and practitioners covering physiology related to pregnancy and childbirth, illuminating links between Western knowledge and acupuncture approaches and suggesting points and point combinations for particular stages and actions during pregnancy and labour.

Key Features

  • Highly illustrated with summary boxes and guidelines
  • Covers nutritional aspects of pregnancy
  • Gives practical advice and instruction on the use of acupuncture through the four trimesters of pregnancy and labour
  • Uses case examples to further illustrate the text

Table of Contents

Western Medical Glossary

1. Planning for a healthy baby

2. Pregnancy

3. Nutrition in pregnancy

4. Antenatal care explained

5. First trimester: 1 to 12 weeks

6. Second trimester: 13 to 28 weeks

7. Third trimester: 28 to 40 weeks

8. High risk pregnancies

9. Abnormal positions of the fetus

10.Preparation for labour

11.Labour

12. First stage of labour

13. Second stage of labour

14. Third stage of labour

15. Postnatal period-the fourth trimester

16. Classical Five Element acupuncture and its use in postnatal depression

Appendix Standard international nomenclature for the 14 meridians

Index

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702036972
Hardcover ISBN:
9780443103711

About the Author

Zita West

Affiliations and Expertise

Midwife, and Acupuncturist, Banbury, Oxfordshire, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.