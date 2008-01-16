Acupuncture in Pregnancy and Childbirth
2nd Edition
Description
ACUPUNCTURE IN PREGNANCY AND CHILDBIRTH is a concise highly illustrated and practical guide to using acupuncture to treat women throughout their pregnancy and labour. Drawing on an unparalleled wealth of experience as a midwife and an acupuncturist, the author has produced a book accessible to both acupuncture students and practitioners covering physiology related to pregnancy and childbirth, illuminating links between Western knowledge and acupuncture approaches and suggesting points and point combinations for particular stages and actions during pregnancy and labour.
Key Features
- Highly illustrated with summary boxes and guidelines
- Covers nutritional aspects of pregnancy
- Gives practical advice and instruction on the use of acupuncture through the four trimesters of pregnancy and labour
- Uses case examples to further illustrate the text
Table of Contents
Western Medical Glossary
1. Planning for a healthy baby
2. Pregnancy
3. Nutrition in pregnancy
4. Antenatal care explained
5. First trimester: 1 to 12 weeks
6. Second trimester: 13 to 28 weeks
7. Third trimester: 28 to 40 weeks
8. High risk pregnancies
9. Abnormal positions of the fetus
10.Preparation for labour
11.Labour
12. First stage of labour
13. Second stage of labour
14. Third stage of labour
15. Postnatal period-the fourth trimester
16. Classical Five Element acupuncture and its use in postnatal depression
Appendix Standard international nomenclature for the 14 meridians
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2008
- Published:
- 16th January 2008
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702036972
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780443103711
About the Author
Zita West
Affiliations and Expertise
Midwife, and Acupuncturist, Banbury, Oxfordshire, UK