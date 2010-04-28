Acupuncture in Manual Therapy
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Dedication
Acknowledgements
Preface
1 Clinical reasoning in western acupuncture
Lynley Bradnam-Roberts
Clinical reasoning in traditional Chinese medicine
Jennie Longbottom
Case study 1
Efterpi Rompoti
Case study 2
Sarah Rouse
2 The temporomandibular joint
Allison Middleditch
Acupuncture in the management of temporomandibular joint disorders
Jennie Longbottom
Case study 1
Brigit Murray
3 Cervical spine
Nick Tucker
Acupuncture intervention in cervical spine dysfunction
Jennie Longbottom
Case study 1
Charlie Plummer
Case study 2
Rose Sutcliffe
4 The shoulder
Jennie Longbottom
Case study 1
Dan Franklin
Case study 2
Kevin Hunt
5 The Elbow
Jo Gibson
Acupuncture and elbow dysfunction
Jennie Longbottom
Case study 1
Lawrence Mayhew
Case study 2
Katy Williams
6 The Thoracic spine Jennie Longbottom
Acupuncture interventions with thoracic spine dysfunction Jennie Longbottom
Case study 1 Kenny Cross
Case study 2 Helen Sankey
7 Manual therapy in low back pain Claire Small
Acupuncture in low back pain Jennie Longbottom
Case study 1 Siobhan Byrne
Case study 2 Hannah Edwards
8 The sacroiliac joint and pelvis Howard Turner
Acupuncture within manual therapy Jennie Longbottom
Case study 1 Cathie Morrow
Case study 2 Daniel Christopher Martin
9 The hip Jennie Longbottom
Case study 1 Anonymous
Case study 2 Sharon Helsby
Case study 3 James Thomson
10 Anterior Knee pain Lee Herrington
Acupuncture in the management of knee pain Jennie Longbottom
Case study 1 Andy Reynolds
Case study 2 Melissa Johnson
11 Musculoskeletal Injuries in the foot and ankle Cherye Roche
Acupuncture in lower limb dysfunction Jennie Longbottom
Case study 1 Sarah Tribe
Case study 2 Eghon Murray
12 Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulators for Pain Management Mark I Johnson
Case study 1 Anonymous
Case study 2 Matthew Walmsley
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2010
- Published:
- 28th April 2010
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702049187
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702043802
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443067822
About the Editor
Jennie Longbottom
Affiliations and Expertise
Past Chair 2005-09, Acupuncture Association of Chartered Physiotherapists (AACP), UK; Tutor, AACP Foundation courses, UK; Practice Principal, Parks Physiotherapy, St Neots, Cambridgeshire, UK