Acupuncture in Manual Therapy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443067822, 9780702049187

Acupuncture in Manual Therapy

1st Edition

Editors: Jennie Longbottom
eBook ISBN: 9780702049187
eBook ISBN: 9780702043802
Paperback ISBN: 9780443067822
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 28th April 2010
Page Count: 248
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Contributors
Dedication
Acknowledgements
Preface

1 Clinical reasoning in western acupuncture
Lynley Bradnam-Roberts
Clinical reasoning in traditional Chinese medicine
Jennie Longbottom
Case study 1
Efterpi Rompoti
Case study 2
Sarah Rouse

2 The temporomandibular joint
Allison Middleditch
Acupuncture in the management of temporomandibular joint disorders
Jennie Longbottom
Case study 1
Brigit Murray

3 Cervical spine
Nick Tucker
Acupuncture intervention in cervical spine dysfunction
Jennie Longbottom
Case study 1
Charlie Plummer
Case study 2
Rose Sutcliffe

4 The shoulder
Jennie Longbottom
Case study 1
Dan Franklin
Case study 2
Kevin Hunt

5 The Elbow
Jo Gibson
Acupuncture and elbow dysfunction
Jennie Longbottom
Case study 1
Lawrence Mayhew
Case study 2
Katy Williams

6 The Thoracic spine Jennie Longbottom

Acupuncture interventions with thoracic spine dysfunction Jennie Longbottom

Case study 1 Kenny Cross

Case study 2 Helen Sankey

7 Manual therapy in low back pain Claire Small

Acupuncture in low back pain Jennie Longbottom

Case study 1 Siobhan Byrne

Case study 2 Hannah Edwards

8 The sacroiliac joint and pelvis Howard Turner

Acupuncture within manual therapy Jennie Longbottom

Case study 1 Cathie Morrow

Case study 2 Daniel Christopher Martin

9 The hip Jennie Longbottom

Case study 1 Anonymous

Case study 2 Sharon Helsby

Case study 3 James Thomson

10 Anterior Knee pain Lee Herrington

Acupuncture in the management of knee pain Jennie Longbottom

Case study 1 Andy Reynolds

Case study 2 Melissa Johnson

11 Musculoskeletal Injuries in the foot and ankle Cherye Roche

Acupuncture in lower limb dysfunction Jennie Longbottom

Case study 1 Sarah Tribe

Case study 2 Eghon Murray

12 Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulators for Pain Management Mark I Johnson

Case study 1 Anonymous

Case study 2 Matthew Walmsley

Details

No. of pages:
248
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702049187
eBook ISBN:
9780702043802
Paperback ISBN:
9780443067822

About the Editor

Jennie Longbottom

Affiliations and Expertise

Past Chair 2005-09, Acupuncture Association of Chartered Physiotherapists (AACP), UK; Tutor, AACP Foundation courses, UK; Practice Principal, Parks Physiotherapy, St Neots, Cambridgeshire, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.