The management of infertility using acupuncture is an expanding area of practice and one which is frequently rewarding for TCM acupuncture practitioners.

Acupuncture for IVF and Assisted Reproduction has been specially prepared to meet the growing demand for information in this area and draws upon 20 years combined experience of the authors together with the latest evidence from both orthodox medicine and TCM.

Richly illustrated and clearly written throughout, the book takes the reader through the anatomy and physiology of reproductive medicine (from both an orthodox and TCM perspective) and explains the underlying basis of orthodox medical fertility tests and investigations. The volume then explores the pathology and aetiology of TCM syndromes and shows how common fertility-related conditions, such as endometriosis and male factor infertility, affect Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) success rates. It explains in great detail how to take a reproductive medical history and successfully diagnose TCM syndromes. Acupuncture for IVF and Assisted Reproduction also provides guidelines on how to regulate the menstrual cycle in preparation for IVF treatment and shows how lifestyle can affect fertility and ART success rates.

Placing a strong emphasis on the practical aspects of patient care, Acupuncture for IVF and Assisted Reproduction contains an abundance of case history templates, algorithmic acupuncture treatment pathways and patient fact sheets and will be ideal for all acupuncture practitioners working in this field.

"A must have for the bookshelf of any acupuncturist who is ever called upon to treat fertility issues - if you have room for one book this surely must be it." Reviewed by The Acupuncture Fertility Centre March 2015

"Practitioners of all levels of experience and TCM students should find it compelling reading and an invaluable companion to their learning." Reviewed by Stephen Clarke, Journal of the Australian Traditional Medicine Society May 2015

"This book is extremely well re-searched and referenced." Reviewed by Danny Maxwell on behalf of Journal of Chinese Medicine, February 2015