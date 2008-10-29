Acupuncture: an Aid to Differential Diagnosis

Each page is cut horizontally once, making four sections on a double page spread. As described above, the top pair of sections will be occupied by the Western and Chinese medicine differential diagnosis of a given condition. The sections below will be occupied by one of the Chinese medicine syndromes listed together with the acupuncture and lifestyle advice appropriate. The cut pages can be turned independently to enable rapid reference and comparison.



Western Medicine and Chinese medicine differential diagnosis



Headaches

Dizziness

Breathlessness

Wheezing

Asthma

Allergic rhinitis

Sinusitis

Cough

Mental-emotional problems

Insomnia

Tinnitus

Tiredness and diabetes

Chest Painful Obstruction Syndrome

Epigastric Pain

Hypochodrial Pain

Abdominal Pain

Abdominal Masses

Diarrhoea

Constipation

Painful Urination Syndrome

Enuresis and incontinence

Oedema (nephritis)

Lower backache and sciatica

ME, (PVS, Epstein Barr)

Parkinsons disease and multiple sclerosis

Wind stroke

Bleeding and Dysmenorrhoea

Menorrhagia and metrorrhagia and PMT

Menopause

Common cold and influenza

Infertility and polycystic ovary syndrome

Skin problems

Musculoskeletal and painful obstruction syndrome



Chinese Medicine Syndromes



Bladder Heat (or Damp Heat)

Blood Heat

Cold in the Intestines

Cold Invading the Stomach

Cold Phlegm

Damp Heat

Damp Heat in the Intestines

Damp Heat in the Spleen

Dampness in the Spleen

Damp Phlegm (or Cold Phlegm) in the Lungs

Deficiency of Qi and Empty Cold in the Abdomen

Gall Bladder Damp Heat

Gall Bladder deficiency

Gall Bladder Fire (or Heat)

Heart Blood Deficiency

Heart Blood Stasis

Heart Fire

Heart Qi Deficiency

Heart Yang Deficiency

Heart Yin Deficiency

Heat in Intestines

Kidney Essence Deficiency

Kidney Yang Deficiency

Kidney Yin Deficiency

Liver Blood Deficiency

Liver Fire Blazing

Liver Yang Rising

Liver Yin Deficiency

Liver Yin Deficiency with Empty Heat

Liver Wind

Lung Dryness

Lung Heat

Lung Phlegm Heat

Lung Qi Deficiency

Lung Qi Obstructed

Lung Yin Deficiency

Lung Yin Deficiency with Empty Heat

Phlegm fire

Phlegm Fluids in the Stomach

Phlegm Fluids (or turbid Phlegm) in the Lungs

Phlegm Heat harassing the Mind

Retention of Food

Spleen Blood Deficiency

Spleen Qi Deficiency

Spleen Yang Deficiency

Spleen Yin Deficiency

Stagnant Liver Qi invading the Lungs

Stagnation of Cold in the Liver channel

Stagnation of Liver Qi

Stagnation of Liver Qi invading the Stomach

Stagnation of Qi

Stasis of Liver Blood

Stasis of Blood

Stasis of Blood in the Stomach

Stomach Damp Heat

Stomach Deficiency

Stomach Fire

Stomach Heat

Stomach Phlegm Fire

Stomach Yin Deficiency

Turbid Phlegm (or Wind Phlegm or Phlegm Fluids)

Wind Cold Invading the Lungs

Wind Dampness

Wind Dryness

Wind Heat invading the Lungs