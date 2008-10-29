Acupuncture: an Aid to Differential Diagnosis
1st Edition
A Portable Reference
Description
ACUPUNCTURE: AN AID TO DIFFERENTIAL DIAGNOSIS gives a comprehensive conventional and acupuncture differential diagnosis, referenced by presenting condition and by acupuncture diagnosis. Presented in an accessible format, spiral bound and with a horizontal cut on each page, it gives the practitioner and student access to a handy and portable memory aid to differential diagnosis.
Key Features
- Presented in a small, portable and quick-referenced form
- Includes both western medicine differential diagnosis and Chinese medicine differential diagnosis
- Suitable for both students and practitioners of acupuncture
- Attractive two colour design
Table of Contents
Each page is cut horizontally once, making four sections on a double page spread. As described above, the top pair of sections will be occupied by the Western and Chinese medicine differential diagnosis of a given condition. The sections below will be occupied by one of the Chinese medicine syndromes listed together with the acupuncture and lifestyle advice appropriate. The cut pages can be turned independently to enable rapid reference and comparison.
Western Medicine and Chinese medicine differential diagnosis
Headaches
Dizziness
Breathlessness
Wheezing
Asthma
Allergic rhinitis
Sinusitis
Cough
Mental-emotional problems
Insomnia
Tinnitus
Tiredness and diabetes
Chest Painful Obstruction Syndrome
Epigastric Pain
Hypochodrial Pain
Abdominal Pain
Abdominal Masses
Diarrhoea
Constipation
Painful Urination Syndrome
Enuresis and incontinence
Oedema (nephritis)
Lower backache and sciatica
ME, (PVS, Epstein Barr)
Parkinsons disease and multiple sclerosis
Wind stroke
Bleeding and Dysmenorrhoea
Menorrhagia and metrorrhagia and PMT
Menopause
Common cold and influenza
Infertility and polycystic ovary syndrome
Skin problems
Musculoskeletal and painful obstruction syndrome
Chinese Medicine Syndromes
Bladder Heat (or Damp Heat)
Blood Heat
Cold in the Intestines
Cold Invading the Stomach
Cold Phlegm
Damp Heat
Damp Heat in the Intestines
Damp Heat in the Spleen
Dampness in the Spleen
Damp Phlegm (or Cold Phlegm) in the Lungs
Deficiency of Qi and Empty Cold in the Abdomen
Gall Bladder Damp Heat
Gall Bladder deficiency
Gall Bladder Fire (or Heat)
Heart Blood Deficiency
Heart Blood Stasis
Heart Fire
Heart Qi Deficiency
Heart Yang Deficiency
Heart Yin Deficiency
Heat in Intestines
Kidney Essence Deficiency
Kidney Yang Deficiency
Kidney Yin Deficiency
Liver Blood Deficiency
Liver Fire Blazing
Liver Yang Rising
Liver Yin Deficiency
Liver Yin Deficiency with Empty Heat
Liver Wind
Lung Dryness
Lung Heat
Lung Phlegm Heat
Lung Qi Deficiency
Lung Qi Obstructed
Lung Yin Deficiency
Lung Yin Deficiency with Empty Heat
Phlegm fire
Phlegm Fluids in the Stomach
Phlegm Fluids (or turbid Phlegm) in the Lungs
Phlegm Heat harassing the Mind
Retention of Food
Spleen Blood Deficiency
Spleen Qi Deficiency
Spleen Yang Deficiency
Spleen Yin Deficiency
Stagnant Liver Qi invading the Lungs
Stagnation of Cold in the Liver channel
Stagnation of Liver Qi
Stagnation of Liver Qi invading the Stomach
Stagnation of Qi
Stasis of Liver Blood
Stasis of Blood
Stasis of Blood in the Stomach
Stomach Damp Heat
Stomach Deficiency
Stomach Fire
Stomach Heat
Stomach Phlegm Fire
Stomach Yin Deficiency
Turbid Phlegm (or Wind Phlegm or Phlegm Fluids)
Wind Cold Invading the Lungs
Wind Dampness
Wind Dryness
Wind Heat invading the Lungs
Details
- No. of pages:
- 120
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2009
- Published:
- 29th October 2008
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702036163
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780443068676
About the Author
Susanna Dowie
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal, London College of Traditional Acupuncture, London, UK