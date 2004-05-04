Actuaries' Survival Guide - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126801460, 9780080524245

Actuaries' Survival Guide

1st Edition

How to Succeed in One of the Most Desirable Professions

Authors: Fred Szabo
Published Date: 4th May 2004
Description

This unique book is a guide for students and graduates of mathematics, statistics, economics, finance, and other number-based disciplines contemplating a career in actuarial science. Given the comprehensive range of the cases that are analyzed in the book, the Actuaries' Survival Guide can serve as a companion to existing study material for all courses designed to prepare students for actuarial examinations.

  • Based on the curricula and examinations of the Society of Actuaries (SOA) and the Casualty Actuarial Society (CAS)
  • Presents an overview of career options and details on employment in different industries
  • Provides a link between theory and practice; helps readers gain the qualitative and quantitative skills and knowledge required to succeed in actuarial exams
  • Includes insights from over 50 actuaries and actuarial students
  • Written by Fred Szabo, who has directed the actuarial co-op program at Concordia University for over ten years

Actuarial mathematics students, career-minded students in courses such as macroeconomics, microeconomics, finance, and business, and for beginning professionals who are interested in career alternatives

INTRODUCTION 1 ACTUARIAL CAREERS 2 ACTUARIAL EDUCATION 3 ACTUARIAL JOBS A CONSULTING FIRMS B INSURANCE COMPANIES C RECIPROCITY D ACTUARIAL WEBSITES E ACTUARIAL SYMBOLS F BIBLIOGRAPHY INDEX

Fred Szabo

Fred E. Szabo is professor in the Department of Mathematics and Statistics at Concordia University in Canada. He completed his undergraduate studies at Oxford University under the guidance of Sir Michael Dummett and received a Ph.D. in mathematics from McGill University under the supervision of Joachim Lambek. After postdoctoral studies at Oxford University and visiting professorships at several European universities, he returned to Concordia University as a faculty member and dean of graduate studies. For more than twenty years, he developed methods for the teaching of mathematics with technology. In 2012 he was honored at the annual Wolfram Technology Conference for his work on "A New Kind of Learning" with a Wolfram Innovator Award. He is currently professor and Provost Fellow at Concordia University.

Department of Mathematics, Concordia University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

“I found this material to be the most helpful thing for anyone contemplating an actuarial profession. The early material motivates and familiarizes a person with the profession in a casual but real way. The middle material gives a person the tools to plan and attack a program to pass the exams. The latter part of the book gives great guidance on job opportunities...Bravo to both the book’s concept and realization.” – Murray Lieb, New Jersey Institute of Technology “The book is extremely well written. Actuaries need good communication skills and this book provides an excellent example of such skills at work.” – Charles Moore, Kansas State University

