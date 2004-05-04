Actuaries' Survival Guide
1st Edition
How to Succeed in One of the Most Desirable Professions
Description
This unique book is a guide for students and graduates of mathematics, statistics, economics, finance, and other number-based disciplines contemplating a career in actuarial science. Given the comprehensive range of the cases that are analyzed in the book, the Actuaries' Survival Guide can serve as a companion to existing study material for all courses designed to prepare students for actuarial examinations.
Key Features
- Based on the curricula and examinations of the Society of Actuaries (SOA) and the Casualty Actuarial Society (CAS)
- Presents an overview of career options and details on employment in different industries
- Provides a link between theory and practice; helps readers gain the qualitative and quantitative skills and knowledge required to succeed in actuarial exams
- Includes insights from over 50 actuaries and actuarial students
- Written by Fred Szabo, who has directed the actuarial co-op program at Concordia University for over ten years
Readership
Actuarial mathematics students, career-minded students in courses such as macroeconomics, microeconomics, finance, and business, and for beginning professionals who are interested in career alternatives
Table of Contents
INTRODUCTION 1 ACTUARIAL CAREERS 2 ACTUARIAL EDUCATION 3 ACTUARIAL JOBS A CONSULTING FIRMS B INSURANCE COMPANIES C RECIPROCITY D ACTUARIAL WEBSITES E ACTUARIAL SYMBOLS F BIBLIOGRAPHY INDEX
Details
- No. of pages:
- 268
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 4th May 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080524245
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780126801460
About the Author
Fred Szabo
Author of:
The Linear Algebra Survival Guide, 1st Edition
Actuaries' Survival Guide, 2nd Edition
Actuaries' Survival Guide, 1st Edition
Linear Algebra: An Introduction using Maple, 1st Edition
Linear Algebra: An Introduction using Mathematica, 1st Edition
Fred E. Szabo is professor in the Department of Mathematics and Statistics at Concordia University in Canada. He completed his undergraduate studies at Oxford University under the guidance of Sir Michael Dummett and received a Ph.D. in mathematics from McGill University under the supervision of Joachim Lambek. After postdoctoral studies at Oxford University and visiting professorships at several European universities, he returned to Concordia University as a faculty member and dean of graduate studies. For more than twenty years, he developed methods for the teaching of mathematics with technology. In 2012 he was honored at the annual Wolfram Technology Conference for his work on "A New Kind of Learning" with a Wolfram Innovator Award. He is currently professor and Provost Fellow at Concordia University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mathematics, Concordia University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Reviews
“I found this material to be the most helpful thing for anyone contemplating an actuarial profession. The early material motivates and familiarizes a person with the profession in a casual but real way. The middle material gives a person the tools to plan and attack a program to pass the exams. The latter part of the book gives great guidance on job opportunities...Bravo to both the book’s concept and realization.” – Murray Lieb, New Jersey Institute of Technology “The book is extremely well written. Actuaries need good communication skills and this book provides an excellent example of such skills at work.” – Charles Moore, Kansas State University