Activities for Older People
1st Edition
A Practical Workbook of Art and Craft Projects
Authors: Brian Banks
eBook ISBN: 9780702038273
Paperback ISBN: 9780750647410
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 24th October 2000
Page Count: 223
Description
- Specially designed to meet the needs of the elderly in residential care it provides a whole range of activities in the creative field. The first book of its type, it builds upon the vast experience of the author and only those activities shown to be successful and enjoyable have been included. People in a caring situation, who have no experience of teaching or art, can use this book to stimulate and encourage the people in their care. It presents a whole wealth of practical ideas that can range from quick to more long lasting, inexpensive to more expensive. The text builds from basics and there are ideas for anyone to use with many different materials whatever the season or occasion. * A comprehensive list of materials required will be given at the beginning of each project.
Table of Contents
Creating a space and working with older people; Drawing and painting; Working with paper; Modelling with clay, Plasticine and salt dough; Weaving; Stencilling and block printing; Glass and silk painting; Projects for festive and seasonal occasions; Games; Patterns; Useful addresses of suppliers of art and craft materials
About the Author
Brian Banks
Affiliations and Expertise
Activities Organiser, Hertfordshire, UK
