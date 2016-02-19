Active RC Filter Design, Volume 18
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Characterization of Filters
3. Approximation of the Transfer Function
4. Active RC Synthesis
5. Sensitivity and Tolerances
6. Active RC Filter Sections
7. Design Optimization and Manufacture of Active RC Filters
8. Design Examples
9. Filter Design Tables
10. Function Tables
Description
Active RC filters were first applied in the late 1950s. Since then, there has been a rapid development in both theoretical research and practical realization methods, as witnessed by the appearance of some 3,000 publications on active RC filters. This abundance of literature has, however, caused a great deal of confusion for non-specialist engineers. In order to solve a problem of filter design, a prolonged study is usually needed in order to make the correct choice between a wide variety of filter structures. Furthermore, most publications are intended to solve detailed problems for experts in the field, with little useful contribution for practising electrical engineers.
Now, with the aid of this book, the designer can find the structure and circuit elements of a specified active RC filter with relatively few calculations. Moreover, the filter thus designed will have transfer characteristics within the specified tolerances, and will comprise the least expensive (i.e. highest tolerance) components.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1986
- Published:
- 1st February 1986
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444995582
Reviews
@qu:...this book raises the engineering design of such filters to unprecedented levels of sophistication...a thoroughly interesting book which should prove a valuable aid to the engineer and those already experienced in the art of filter design. @source:Int. Journal of Adaptive Control & Signal Processing