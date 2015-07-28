Active Power Line Conditioners
1st Edition
Design, Simulation and Implementation for Improving Power Quality
Description
Active Power Line Conditioners: Design, Simulation and Implementation for Improving Power Quality presents a rigorous theoretical and practical approach to active power line conditioners, one of the subjects of most interest in the field of power quality. Its broad approach offers a journey that will allow power engineering professionals, researchers, and graduate students to learn more about the latest landmarks on the different APLC configurations for load active compensation.
By introducing the issues and equipment needs that arise when correcting the lack of power quality in power grids, this book helps define power terms according to the IEEE Standard 1459. Detailed chapters discuss instantaneous reactive power theory and the theoretical framework that enabled the practical development of APLCs, in both its original and modified formulations, along with other proposals.
Different APLCs configurations for load compensation are explored, including shunt APF, series APF, hybrid APF, and shunt combined with series APF, also known as UPQC. The book includes simulation examples carefully developed and ready for download from the book’s companion website, along with different case studies where real APLCs have been developed.
Finally, the new paradigm brought by the emergence of distribution systems with dispersed generation, such as the use of small power units based on gas technology or renewable energy sources, is discussed in a chapter where mitigation technologies are addressed in a distributed environment.
Key Features
- Combines the development of theories, control strategies, and the most widespread practical implementations of active power line conditioners, along with the most recent new approaches
- Details updated and practical content on periodic disturbances mitigation technologies with special emphasis on distributed generation systems
- Includes over 28 practical simulation examples in Matlab-Simulink which are available for download at the book’s companion website, with 4 reproducible case studies from real APLCs
Readership
Engineering professionals, graduate students and researchers in the field of electrical and power engineering
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Copyright
- Preface
- About the Authors
- 1: Introduction to Power Quality from Power Conditioning
- Abstract
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Power Quality
- 1.3. Nonlinear Loads Model
- 1.4. Active Power Line Conditioners
- 1.5. Summary
- 2: Electrical Power Terms in the IEEE Std 1459 Framework
- Abstract
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Apparent Power and Power Factor in Distorted and Unbalanced Systems: The Background
- 2.3. IEEE Working Group on Nonsinusoidal Situations
- 2.4. Standard IEEE 1459
- 2.5. A Practical Case
- 2.6. Discussions and Conclusions
- 2.7. Summary
- 3: Instantaneous Reactive Power Theory
- Abstract
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Original Instantaneous Reactive Power Formulation
- 3.3. Modified Instantaneous Reactive Power Formulation
- 3.4. Other Approaches: Synchronous Frames
- 3.5. Dual Instantaneous Reactive Power
- 3.6. Summary
- 4: Shunt Active Power Filters
- Abstract
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Fundamentals of Shunt Active Power Filters, APFs
- 4.3. Shunt APF Structure
- 4.4. Compensation Strategies
- 4.5. Practical Design Considerations
- 4.6. Experimental Prototype of APF
- 4.7. Summary
- 5: Series Active Power Filters
- Abstract
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Series Active Power Filters
- 5.3. Design of SAF from State Space
- 5.4. Experimental Prototype of SAF
- 5.5. Summary
- 6: Hybrid Filters: Series Active Power Filters and Shunt Passive Filters
- Abstract
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Series Active Filters and Shunt Passive Filters
- 6.3. State Model of SAPPF
- 6.4. Experimental Prototype of SAPPF
- 6.5. Summary
- 7: Combined Shunt and Series Active Power Filters
- Abstract
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Unified Power Quality Conditioner
- 7.3. Experimental Prototype of UPQC
- 7.4. Universal Active Power Line Conditioner
- 7.5. Summary
- 8: Distributed Generation
- Abstract
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Different Technologies for Distributed Generation
- 8.3. Power Flow Control of a Distributed Generation
- 8.4. Distributed Generation Impact in Power Quality
- 8.5. Distribution Line Compensation
- 8.6. Power Quality Improvement in Distributed Environment
- 8.7. Summary
- Appendix I: Simulink Schemes
- Appendix II: Experimental Implementations
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 436
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 28th July 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128032176
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128032169
About the Author
Patricio Revuelta
Patricio Salmerón Revuelta was born in Huelva, Spain. He received his Ph.D. from the Electrical Engineering Department of the University of Seville, Spain. In 1983, he joined the Seville University as an Assistant and then Associate Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering. Since 1993, he has been a Full Professor at Escuela Técnica Superior de Ingeniería, University of Huelva. He is head of the research Group Electrical and Electronics of La Rábida, GEYER, and has directed several research projects related to electrical measurements in nonsinusoidal systems and equipment implementation to mitigate the lack of electric power quality. His research interests include electrical power quality, electrical power systems, active power filters and distributed generation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor at Escuela Técnica Superior de Ingeniería, University of Huelva
Salvador Litrán
Salvador Pérez Litrán was born in Sanlúcar de Barrameda, Spain. He received his B.Sc. degree in Automation and Industrial Electronics Engineering from the University of Seville, Spain, in 2002, and his Ph.D. degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Huelva Spain, in 2011. He is currently Professor and Head at the Department of Electrical Engineering, University of Huelva. His research interests include application of power electronics in distribution systems, power quality analysis, active power filters, hybrid power filters and renewable energy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Head of the Department of Electrical Engineering, University of Huelva
Jaime Thomas
Jaime Prieto Thomas was born in Madrid, Spain in 1969. He received his M.Sc. degree in electrical engineering from the University of Seville, Spain, in 1994. After three years of engineering practice, he joined the Electrical Engineering Department of the University of Huelva in 1997 as Assistant Professor. He is currently Associate Professor in the same Department of the University of Huelva. His main research interests are active power conditioning, power quality, and power converter analysis, design and control.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor. Electrical Engineering, University of Huelva