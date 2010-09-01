Active Learning Techniques for Librarians

A practical work outlining the theory and practice of using active learning techniques in library settings. It explains the theory of active learning and argues for its importance in our teaching and is illustrated using a large number of examples of techniques that can be easily transferred and used in teaching library and information skills to a range of learners within all library sectors. These practical examples recognise that for most of us involved in teaching library and information skills the one off session is the norm, so we need techniques that allow us to quickly grab and hold our learners’ attention. The examples are equally useful to those new to teaching, who wish to bring active learning into their sessions for the first time, as to those more experienced who want to refresh their teaching with some new ideas and to carry on their development as librarian teachers.