Active Learning Techniques for Librarians
1st Edition
Practical Examples
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Acknowledgements
- About the authors
- Chapter 1: What is active learning?
- Introduction
- What is active learning?
- Importance of active learning in library teaching
- Chapter 2: Active learning tips
- Starting and finishing the session
- In the middle
- The model literature review
- Mobile phones and other gadgets
- Web 2.0
- Inductions
- Chapter 3: Lesson plans
- Citation searching and impact factors
- Current awareness made easy
- Evaluating web resources
- The information cycle
- Referencing and plagiarism
- Search smarter, search faster
- Types of information resources
- What can the library do for you?
- Index
Description
A practical work outlining the theory and practice of using active learning techniques in library settings. It explains the theory of active learning and argues for its importance in our teaching and is illustrated using a large number of examples of techniques that can be easily transferred and used in teaching library and information skills to a range of learners within all library sectors. These practical examples recognise that for most of us involved in teaching library and information skills the one off session is the norm, so we need techniques that allow us to quickly grab and hold our learners’ attention. The examples are equally useful to those new to teaching, who wish to bring active learning into their sessions for the first time, as to those more experienced who want to refresh their teaching with some new ideas and to carry on their development as librarian teachers.
Key Features
- Outlines the argument for more active learning techniques in our sessions
- Explains the theory of active learning
- Includes examples that can be used in teaching
Readership
Practitioners and students of Library and Information Science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2010
- Published:
- 1st September 2010
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843345923
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780630403
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Andrew Walsh Author
Andrew Walsh is a Chartered librarian at the University of Huddersfield. He chairs the information skills teaching group at the University of Huddersfield library and regularly gives talks at conferences across the UK, particularly in relation to information literacy and its teaching.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Huddersfield
Padma Inala Author
Padma Inala is a Chartered librarian at Manchester Metropolitan University supporting the field of education. Her research interests include Information Literacy and the teaching of information skills.
Affiliations and Expertise
Manchester Metropolitan University, UK