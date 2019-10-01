Active Geophysical Monitoring
2nd Edition
Description
Active Geophysical Monitoring, Second Edition, presents a key method for studying time-evolving structures and states in the tectonically active Earth's lithosphere. Based on repeated time-lapse observations and interpretation of rock-induced changes in geophysical fields periodically excited by controlled sources, active geophysical monitoring can be applied to a variety of fields in geophysics, from exploration, to seismology and disaster mitigation. This revised edition presents the results of strategic systematic development and the application of new technologies. It demonstrates the impact of active monitoring on solid Earth geophysics, also delving into key topics, such as carbon capture and storage, geodesy, and new technological tools.
This book is an essential for graduate students, researchers and practitioners across geophysics.
Key Features
- Outlines the general concepts of active geophysical monitoring with powerful seismic vibrators and MHD generators
- Provides historical background for previous studies of seismically active zones
- Covers the theory and technology of active monitoring, including signal processing, data analysis, novel approaches to numerical modeling, and interpretation
- Discusses case histories and presents the results of worldwide, regional active monitoring experiments
- Thoroughly updated to include recent developments, such as updates relating to carbon capture and storage, microgravity, InSAR technologies, geodesy, reservoir monitoring, seismic reflection, and more
Readership
Graduate students, researchers, and professionals in geophysics, including geodesy, seismology, disaster migration, and exploration geology
Table of Contents
Part 1 General Concepts and Historical Review
1. General Concept of Active Geophysical Monitoring
2. Active Monitoring Targets
Part 2 Theory and Technology of Active Monitoring
3. Technology of Active Monitoring
4. Signal Processing and Accuracy Control in Active Monitoring
5. Theory of Data Analysis and Interpretation
Part 3 Case Histories
6. Regional Active Monitoring Experiments
7. Monitoring in CCS (Carbon Capture and Storage) and EOR
Details
- No. of pages:
- 620
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081026847
About the Editor
Junzo Kasahara
Dr. Kasahara is a professor of emeritus of the University of Tokyo, a visiting Professor at both Shizuoka University in the department of earth sciences and at Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology. He is a technical advisor for Kawasaki Geological Engineering Co. Ltd., and JGI, Inc. Dr. Kasahara has written four previous books in the geosciences. His education includes Dr. Sci. (Geophysics), Nagoya University, 1970, M.S. (Geophysics), Nagoya University, 1967, B.S. (Earth Sciences), Nagoya University 1965
Affiliations and Expertise
Tokyo University of Marine Science, Shizuoka University, Japan
Michael Zhdanov
Michael S. Zhdanov is Professor of Geophysics in the Department of Geology and Geophysics at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Dr. Zhdanov is also Director of the Center of Electromagnetic Research at the same university. He has more than 30 years of experience in research and instruction in geophysical electromagnetic theory and he has authored more than 100 papers on the subject. He is the founding director of the Geoelectromagnetic Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences and Member of the Russian Academy of Natural Science.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Geology and Geophysics, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, USA
Hitoshi Mikada
Hitoshi Mikada is a Professor of Geophysics at Kyoto University. He has also served as a geophysical engineer, a researcher for the University of Tokyo, and an Associate Scientist in Deep Sea Research at JAMSTEC. He received his PhD in Geophysics from the University of Tokyo. His research interests include earthquake, volcano, and engineering seismology, disaster mitigation, geophysical logging, and geophysical instrumentation. He is a senior member of IEEE and a regular member of numerous other societies including the Society of Exploration Geophysicists and Sesimological Society of Japan
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Geophysics, Kyoto University, Japan