Active Geophysical Monitoring - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080452623, 9780080914466

Active Geophysical Monitoring, Volume 40

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Junzo Kasahara Valeri Korneev Michael Zhdanov
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080452623
Paperback ISBN: 9780080974842
eBook ISBN: 9780080914466
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 12th March 2010
Page Count: 572
Table of Contents

Part I. General concept and historical review; 1. General concept of active geophysical monitoring; 2. Active monitoring targets; Part II. Theory and technology of active monitoring; 3. Technology of active monitoring; 4. Signal processing and accuracy control in active monitoring; 5. Theory of data analysis and interpretation; Part III. Case histories; 6. Regional active monitoring experiments

 

Description

Active geophysical monitoring is an important new method for studying time-evolving structures and states in the tectonically active Earth's lithosphere. It is based on repeated time-lapse observations and interpretation of rock-induced changes in geophysical fields periodically excited by controlled sources.

In this book, the results of strategic systematic development and the application of new technologies for active geophysical monitoring are presented. The authors demonstrate that active monitoring may drastically change solid Earth geophysics, through the acquisition of substantially new information, based on high accuracy and real-time observations. Active monitoring also provides new means for disaster mitigation, in conjunction with substantial international and interdisciplinary cooperation.

Key Features

  • Introduction of a new concept
  • Most experienced authors in the field
  • Comprehensiveness

Readership

geophysicians

Details

No. of pages:
572
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080452623
Paperback ISBN:
9780080974842
eBook ISBN:
9780080914466

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

Junzo Kasahara Series Volume Editor

Dr. Kasahara is a professor of emeritus of the University of Tokyo, a visiting Professor at both Shizuoka University in the department of earth sciences and at Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology. He is a technical advisor for Kawasaki Geological Engineering Co. Ltd., and JGI, Inc. Dr. Kasahara has written four previous books in the geosciences. His education includes Dr. Sci. (Geophysics), Nagoya University, 1970, M.S. (Geophysics), Nagoya University, 1967, B.S. (Earth Sciences), Nagoya University 1965

Affiliations and Expertise

Tokyo University of Marine Science, Shizuoka University, Japan

Valeri Korneev Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Berkeley, CA, USA

Michael Zhdanov Series Volume Editor

Michael S. Zhdanov is Professor of Geophysics in the Department of Geology and Geophysics at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Dr. Zhdanov is also Director of the Center of Electromagnetic Research at the same university. He has more than 30 years of experience in research and instruction in geophysical electromagnetic theory and he has authored more than 100 papers on the subject. He is the founding director of the Geoelectromagnetic Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences and Member of the Russian Academy of Natural Science.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Geology and Geophysics, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, USA

