Active Control of Vibration - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122694417, 9780080572673

Active Control of Vibration

1st Edition

Authors: Christopher Fuller Sharon Elliott P. Nelson
eBook ISBN: 9780080572673
Paperback ISBN: 9780122694417
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd July 1997
Page Count: 332
Description

This book is a companion text to Active Control of Sound by P.A. Nelson and S.J. Elliott, also published by Academic Press.

It summarizes the principles underlying active vibration control and its practical applications by combining material from vibrations, mechanics, signal processing, acoustics, and control theory. The emphasis of the book is on the active control of waves in structures, the active isolation of vibrations, the use of distributed strain actuators and sensors, and the active control of structurally radiated sound. The feedforward control of deterministic disturbances, the active control of structural waves and the active isolation of vibrations are covered in detail, as well as the more conventional work on modal feedback. The principles of the transducers used as actuateors and sensors for such control strategies are also given an in-depth description.

The reader will find particularly interesting the two chapters on the active control of sound radiation from structures: active structural acoustic control. The reason for controlling high frequency vibration is often to prevent sound radiation, and the principles and practical application of such techniques are presented here for both plates and cylinders. The volume is written in textbook style and is aimed at students, practicing engineers, and researchers.

Key Features

  • Combines material from vibrations, signal processing, mechanics, and controls
  • Summarizes new research in the field

Table of Contents

Details

No. of pages:
332
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080572673
Paperback ISBN:
9780122694417

About the Author

Christopher Fuller

Affiliations and Expertise

U.S. Geological Survey, Menlo Park, California, U.S.A.

Sharon Elliott

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, Simulation Centre, Thames Valley University, Slough, UK

P. Nelson

P.A. Nelson is Professor of Acoustics.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Sound and Vibration Research, The University

