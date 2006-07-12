Activated Carbon - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080444635, 9780080455969

Activated Carbon

1st Edition

Authors: Harry Marsh Francisco Rodríguez Reinoso
eBook ISBN: 9780080455969
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080444635
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 12th July 2006
Page Count: 554
Description

Recent years have seen an expansion in speciality uses of activated carbons including medicine, filtration, and the purification of liquids and gaseous media. Much of current research and information surrounding the nature and use of activated carbon is scattered throughout various literature, which has created the need for an up-to-date comprehensive and integrated review reference. In this book, special attention is paid to porosities in all forms of carbon, and to the modern-day materials which use activated carbons - including fibres, clothes, felts and monoliths. In addition, the use of activated carbon in its granular and powder forms to facilitate usage in liquid and gaseous media is explored.

Activated Carbon will make essential reading for Material Scientists, Chemists and Engineers in academia and industry.

Key Features

  • Characterization of porosity
  • The surface chemistry of the carbons
  • Methods of activation and mechanisms of adsorptio
  • Computer modelling of structure and porosity within carbons
  • Modern instrumental analytical methods

Readership

Material Scientists, Organic Chemists, Environmental Scientists

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to the Scope of the Text
  2. Activated Carbons (Origins)
  3. Porosity in Carbons: Modeling
  4. Characterization of Activated Carbon
  5. Activation Processes (Thermal or Physical)
  6. Activation Processes (Chemical)
  7. SEM and TEM Images of Structures in Activated Carbons
  8. Applicability of Activated Carbon
  9. Production and Reference Material

About the Author

Harry Marsh

Affiliations and Expertise

North Shields, UK

Francisco Rodríguez Reinoso

Affiliations and Expertise

The University of Alicante, Spain.

