Recent years have seen an expansion in speciality uses of activated carbons including medicine, filtration, and the purification of liquids and gaseous media. Much of current research and information surrounding the nature and use of activated carbon is scattered throughout various literature, which has created the need for an up-to-date comprehensive and integrated review reference. In this book, special attention is paid to porosities in all forms of carbon, and to the modern-day materials which use activated carbons - including fibres, clothes, felts and monoliths. In addition, the use of activated carbon in its granular and powder forms to facilitate usage in liquid and gaseous media is explored.

Activated Carbon will make essential reading for Material Scientists, Chemists and Engineers in academia and industry.