Action with the Elderly
1st Edition
A Handbook for Relatives and Friends
Description
Action with the Elderly: A Handbook for Relatives and Friends contains practical advice that will help the elderly citizens adjust in this mobile, technological, and rapidly changing society.
This handbook describes the services it offers as complementing the qualities of a ""good doctor, the good priest, the good neighbor, and even the qualities of the good parent."" The text addresses the value of independence in old age, with some case studies to drive the point. The book explains rendering help in a personal way through visits, conversation, or reading; the text likewise offers tips on helping in practical ways such as cooking, memory compensation, and offers of appropriate and nourishing food.
The book lists and explains other ways of caring such as maintenance of the home, appropriate health concerns, and communications. The text lists organizations and persons responsible for the elderly. The family doctor, voluntary organizations, and churches all contribute to the well-being of the elderly. The book then discusses the problems of the elderly such as psychological changes or bereavement. This handbook also offers advice on how to deal with serious mental disturbances, for example, depression, delirium, paranoia, or senility.
This book will prove its worth to relatives, friends, caregivers, voluntary workers, social workers, religious ministers, and administrators of home for the aged institutions.
Table of Contents
List of Illustrations
List of Photographs
Foreword
Editorial Introduction
Publisher's Note
1. Independence in Old Age
The Blind Person
After Hospital
Fear of Attack
2. Helping in a Personal Way
Sympathy and Understanding
Visiting
That Personal Touch
Conversation
Leisure
Reading
Family
3. Helping in a Practical Way
General Aspects
Compensating for Memory Difficulties
Food
Cooking by Gas
Warmth
Kitchen
Bathroom
Bedroom
Money
Legal Matters
When Someone Dies
4. Other Ways of Helping
Preventing Falls and Fires
Maintenance of House and Garden
Security of the Home
Pets
Transport
Getting Professional Help
5. Health
Taking Medicines
Sleep
Sex
Eyes, Ears, Teeth and Feet
Recovery from a Stroke
Aids for the Disabled
Control of Bladder and Bowel
6. Communications
Telephones
Intercoms
Alarm Systems
7. Those Responsible for the Elderly
Official Community Services
Voluntary Community Services
The Churches
8. Problems of the Elderly
Psychological Changes
Retirement
Bereavement
Thinking about Alternative Accommodation
9. Serious Mental Disturbances
Depression
Senility
Delirium
Paranoid Reactions
Mania
Legal Aspects of Treatment
10. Visitor's Charter
Acknowledgments
Chapter Notes
Further Reading
Useful Local Addresses
List of People Being Visited
Appendix
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 180
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483154466