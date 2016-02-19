Action with the Elderly: A Handbook for Relatives and Friends contains practical advice that will help the elderly citizens adjust in this mobile, technological, and rapidly changing society.

This handbook describes the services it offers as complementing the qualities of a ""good doctor, the good priest, the good neighbor, and even the qualities of the good parent."" The text addresses the value of independence in old age, with some case studies to drive the point. The book explains rendering help in a personal way through visits, conversation, or reading; the text likewise offers tips on helping in practical ways such as cooking, memory compensation, and offers of appropriate and nourishing food.

The book lists and explains other ways of caring such as maintenance of the home, appropriate health concerns, and communications. The text lists organizations and persons responsible for the elderly. The family doctor, voluntary organizations, and churches all contribute to the well-being of the elderly. The book then discusses the problems of the elderly such as psychological changes or bereavement. This handbook also offers advice on how to deal with serious mental disturbances, for example, depression, delirium, paranoia, or senility.

This book will prove its worth to relatives, friends, caregivers, voluntary workers, social workers, religious ministers, and administrators of home for the aged institutions.