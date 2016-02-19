Action with the Elderly - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080214429, 9781483154466

Action with the Elderly

1st Edition

A Handbook for Relatives and Friends

Authors: Kenneth M. G. Keddie
eBook ISBN: 9781483154466
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 180
Description

Action with the Elderly: A Handbook for Relatives and Friends contains practical advice that will help the elderly citizens adjust in this mobile, technological, and rapidly changing society.
This handbook describes the services it offers as complementing the qualities of a ""good doctor, the good priest, the good neighbor, and even the qualities of the good parent."" The text addresses the value of independence in old age, with some case studies to drive the point. The book explains rendering help in a personal way through visits, conversation, or reading; the text likewise offers tips on helping in practical ways such as cooking, memory compensation, and offers of appropriate and nourishing food.
The book lists and explains other ways of caring such as maintenance of the home, appropriate health concerns, and communications. The text lists organizations and persons responsible for the elderly. The family doctor, voluntary organizations, and churches all contribute to the well-being of the elderly. The book then discusses the problems of the elderly such as psychological changes or bereavement. This handbook also offers advice on how to deal with serious mental disturbances, for example, depression, delirium, paranoia, or senility.
This book will prove its worth to relatives, friends, caregivers, voluntary workers, social workers, religious ministers, and administrators of home for the aged institutions.

Table of Contents


List of Illustrations

List of Photographs

Foreword

Editorial Introduction

Publisher's Note

1. Independence in Old Age

The Blind Person

After Hospital

Fear of Attack

2. Helping in a Personal Way

Sympathy and Understanding

Visiting

That Personal Touch

Conversation

Leisure

Reading

Family

3. Helping in a Practical Way

General Aspects

Compensating for Memory Difficulties

Food

Cooking by Gas

Warmth

Kitchen

Bathroom

Bedroom

Money

Legal Matters

When Someone Dies

4. Other Ways of Helping

Preventing Falls and Fires

Maintenance of House and Garden

Security of the Home

Pets

Transport

Getting Professional Help

5. Health

Taking Medicines

Sleep

Sex

Eyes, Ears, Teeth and Feet

Recovery from a Stroke

Aids for the Disabled

Control of Bladder and Bowel

6. Communications

Telephones

Intercoms

Alarm Systems

7. Those Responsible for the Elderly

Official Community Services

Voluntary Community Services

The Churches

8. Problems of the Elderly

Psychological Changes

Retirement

Bereavement

Thinking about Alternative Accommodation

9. Serious Mental Disturbances

Depression

Senility

Delirium

Paranoid Reactions

Mania

Legal Aspects of Treatment

10. Visitor's Charter

Acknowledgments

Chapter Notes

Further Reading

Useful Local Addresses

List of People Being Visited

Appendix

Index

Details

No. of pages:
180
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483154466

About the Author

Kenneth M. G. Keddie

