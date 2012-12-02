Actinomycetes in Biotechnology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122896736, 9780080984339

Actinomycetes in Biotechnology

1st Edition

Authors: Bozzano Luisa
eBook ISBN: 9780080984339
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1988
Page Count: 501
Description

The actinomycetes are a group of bacteria well known as producers of antibiotics. With the advent of molecular biology they have become important to biotechnologists in the search for new antibiotics, vitamins, enzyme inhibitors, etc. They also play an important role in the biodegradation of wastes, and their wide (natural) distribution in soil, composts, water and elsewhere in the environment makes them important to the agricultural and waste industries. This research book presents a broad view of the current interest in actinomycetes, ranging from isolation/screening of actinomycetes, discovery of new antibiotics, a substantial contribution on genetic manipulation to actinomycetes in agriculture, forestry, and the threat of actinomycetes as pollutants in the environment. The chapters, which have been written by experts, are intended to provide a balanced view of the opportunities and problems in an expanding field of interest.

Readership

Biotechnologists and molecular biologists.

Table of Contents

R.D. Nolan and T. Cross, Isolation and Screening of Actinomycetes. Y. Okami and K. Hotta, Search and Discovery of New Antibiotics. A.G. O'Donnell, Recognition of Novel Actinomycetes. R.A. Hadutter and T. Erckhardt, Genetic Manipulation. M.E. Bushell, Growth, Product Formation, and Fermentation Technology. W. Peczyaanska-Czoch and M. Mordarski, Actinomycete Enzymes. H. Umezawa, Low-Molecular-Weight Inhibitors and Immunomodifiers. M.P. Lechevalier, Actinomycetes in Agriculture and Forestry. J. Lacey, Actinomycetes as Biodeteriogens and Pollutants of the Environment. D.L. Crawford, Biodegradation of Agricultural and Urban Wastes. J.M. Piret and A.L. Demain, Actinomycetes in Biotechnology: An Overview. Index.

