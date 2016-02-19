Actinides in Perspective - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080291932, 9781483190518

Actinides in Perspective

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Actinides—1981 Conference, Pacific Grove, California, USA, 10-15 September 1981

Editors: Norman M. Edelstein
eBook ISBN: 9781483190518
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 620
Description

Actinides in Perspective presents in proceedings of the Actinides-1981 Conference held in Pacific Grove, California, USA on September 10-15, 1981. The book contains papers on the different aspect of the physics and chemistry of the actinides. The text includes papers on the history of the discovery of the transplutonium elements; the photoemission techniques; and the neutron scattering studies of the actinides. The new elements in the transfermium region; the isotope identification in the transfermium region by ?-? correlation after in-flight-separation; and the fission properties of the actinides are also considered. The book further tackles papers on the status of superheavy element research; the single crystal preparation of actinides and actinide compounds; and the preparation of transplutonium metals and compounds, protactinium metal and compounds, and actinide metals. The text also includes papers on the complex oxide systems of the actinides; thermodynamic properties of the actinides; and the chemical and physicochemical properties of actinide organometallic compounds.

Table of Contents


Historical Aspects

The Plutonium Story

A History of the Discovery of the Trans plutonium Elements

The Role of W. H. Zachariasen in Actinide Research

Electronic Structure

Photoemission Techniques

Neutron Scattering Studies· of the Actinides

First Principles Calculations on Actinide Compounds

Band Structure Studies

Defect Structures in Actinide Compounds

Nuclear Properties

New Elements in the Transfermium Region

Isotope Identification in the Transfermium Region by α-α Correlation After In-Flight-Separation

Fission Properties of the Actinides

Status of Superheavy Element Research

Preparation and Characterization of Actinides Compounds Including Thermodynamics Properties

Single Crystal Preparation of Actinides and Actinide Compounds

Preparation of Transplutonium Metals and Compounds

The Preparation of Protactinium Metal and Compounds

Preparation of the Actinide Metals

Complex Oxide Systems of the Actinides

Thermodynamic Properties of the Actinides: Current Perspectives

Chemical and Physicocheraical Properties of Actinide Organometallic Compounds. Catalytic and Stoichiometric Characteristics of Metal-Carbon and Metal-Hydrogen Bonds

Chemical Properties of the Heavier Actinides and Transactinides

Solution Chemistry and Applied Actinide Chemistry

Specific Sequestering Agents for Actinide Ions

Solution Chemistry of the Transplutonium Elements

Chemical Problems Associated with Reprocessing

Solubilities of Actinides in Neutral or Basic Solutions

Summaries

List of Attendees

Subject Index

No. of pages:
620
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483190518

Norman M. Edelstein

