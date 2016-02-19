Actinides in Perspective
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Actinides—1981 Conference, Pacific Grove, California, USA, 10-15 September 1981
Description
Actinides in Perspective presents in proceedings of the Actinides-1981 Conference held in Pacific Grove, California, USA on September 10-15, 1981. The book contains papers on the different aspect of the physics and chemistry of the actinides. The text includes papers on the history of the discovery of the transplutonium elements; the photoemission techniques; and the neutron scattering studies of the actinides. The new elements in the transfermium region; the isotope identification in the transfermium region by ?-? correlation after in-flight-separation; and the fission properties of the actinides are also considered. The book further tackles papers on the status of superheavy element research; the single crystal preparation of actinides and actinide compounds; and the preparation of transplutonium metals and compounds, protactinium metal and compounds, and actinide metals. The text also includes papers on the complex oxide systems of the actinides; thermodynamic properties of the actinides; and the chemical and physicochemical properties of actinide organometallic compounds.
Table of Contents
Historical Aspects
The Plutonium Story
A History of the Discovery of the Trans plutonium Elements
The Role of W. H. Zachariasen in Actinide Research
Electronic Structure
Photoemission Techniques
Neutron Scattering Studies· of the Actinides
First Principles Calculations on Actinide Compounds
Band Structure Studies
Defect Structures in Actinide Compounds
Nuclear Properties
New Elements in the Transfermium Region
Isotope Identification in the Transfermium Region by α-α Correlation After In-Flight-Separation
Fission Properties of the Actinides
Status of Superheavy Element Research
Preparation and Characterization of Actinides Compounds Including Thermodynamics Properties
Single Crystal Preparation of Actinides and Actinide Compounds
Preparation of Transplutonium Metals and Compounds
The Preparation of Protactinium Metal and Compounds
Preparation of the Actinide Metals
Complex Oxide Systems of the Actinides
Thermodynamic Properties of the Actinides: Current Perspectives
Chemical and Physicocheraical Properties of Actinide Organometallic Compounds. Catalytic and Stoichiometric Characteristics of Metal-Carbon and Metal-Hydrogen Bonds
Chemical Properties of the Heavier Actinides and Transactinides
Solution Chemistry and Applied Actinide Chemistry
Specific Sequestering Agents for Actinide Ions
Solution Chemistry of the Transplutonium Elements
Chemical Problems Associated with Reprocessing
Solubilities of Actinides in Neutral or Basic Solutions
Summaries
List of Attendees
Subject Index
