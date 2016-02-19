Actinides in Perspective presents in proceedings of the Actinides-1981 Conference held in Pacific Grove, California, USA on September 10-15, 1981. The book contains papers on the different aspect of the physics and chemistry of the actinides. The text includes papers on the history of the discovery of the transplutonium elements; the photoemission techniques; and the neutron scattering studies of the actinides. The new elements in the transfermium region; the isotope identification in the transfermium region by ?-? correlation after in-flight-separation; and the fission properties of the actinides are also considered. The book further tackles papers on the status of superheavy element research; the single crystal preparation of actinides and actinide compounds; and the preparation of transplutonium metals and compounds, protactinium metal and compounds, and actinide metals. The text also includes papers on the complex oxide systems of the actinides; thermodynamic properties of the actinides; and the chemical and physicochemical properties of actinide organometallic compounds.