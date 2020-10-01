Actin Cytoskeleton in Cancer Progression and Metastasis - Part B, Volume 356
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Actin dynamics during tumor cell dissemination
Jose J. Bravo-Cordero
2. Actin cytoskeleton remodeling during cancer cell migration
Antonina Alexandrova
3. Cytoskeletal Mechanics Drives Heterogeneity in Epithelial Ovarian Cancer
Michelle Dawson
4. The many roles of actin in the nucleus
Stefan Zahler
5. The emerging role of nuclear actin and myosin in the transcriptional response to DNA damage
Piergiorgio Percipalle
6. The microenvironment and cytoskeletal remodeling in tumor cell invasion
Tafazzoli Shadpour
7. Mechanics of actin filaments in cancer onset and progress
Tafazzoli Shadpour
8. Actin cytoskeleton regulators at invadopodia
Clement Thomas
9. Novel facets of Glioblastoma invasion
Simone Niclou
Description
Actin Cytoskeleton in Cancer Progression and Metastasis (Part B), Volume 356, in the International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology series provides an overview of the roles of the actin cytoskeleton and some of its key structural regulators, including WASp, Paxillin, Myosin, Testin, L-Plastin and profilin, in central processes underlying cancer progression and metastasis, such as changes in cell morphology and gene expression, acquisition of migratory and invasive capabilities, and evasion from the immune response.
Key Features
- Provides comprehensive and timely reviews on actin cytoskeleton and its regulators in cancer biology
- Offers a wide range of perspectives for basic and translational research
- Discusses opportunities and challenges for translating knowledge of tumor cell actin cytoskeleton into clinical applications
Readership
Advanced undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the area of cancer biology
About the Serial Volume Editors
Lorenzo Galluzzi Serial Volume Editor
Lorenzo Galluzzi (born 1980) is currently Assistant Professor of Cell Biology in Radiation Oncology with the Department of Radiation Oncology of the Weill Cornell Medical College (New York, NY, USA), Honorary Assistant Professor Adjunct with the Department of Dermatology of the Yale School of Medicine (New Haven, CT, USA), Honorary Associate Professor with the Faculty of Medicine of the Paris Descartes University (Paris, France), and Faculty Member with the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and Biotechnology of the University of Ferrara (Ferrara, Italy) and the Graduate School of Pharmacological Sciences of the University of Padova (Padova, Italy). Prior to joining Weill Cornell Medical College (2017), Lorenzo Galluzzi was a Junior Scientist of the Research Team “Apoptosis, Cancer and Immunity” at the Cordeliers Research Center (Paris, France; 2012-2016). Lorenzo Galluzzi did his post-doctoral training at the Gustave Roussy Cancer Center (Villejuif, France; 2009-2011), after receiving his PhD from the Paris Sud University (Le Kremlin-Bicetre, France; 2008). He is also Associate Director of the European Academy for Tumor Immunology (EATI), Co-chair of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Immunogenic Cell Death Working Group, and Founding Member of the European Research Institute for Integrated Cellular Pathology (ERI-ICP). Lorenzo Galluzzi is best known for major experimental and conceptual contributions to the fields of cell death, autophagy, tumor metabolism and tumor immunology. In particular, he provided profound insights into the links between adaptive stress responses in cancer cells and the activation of a clinically relevant tumor-targeting immune response in the context of chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Lorenzo Galluzzi has published more than 400 scientific articles in international peer-reviewed journals. According to a survey published by Lab Times, he is currently the 6th and the youngest of the 30 most-cited European cell biologists (relative to the period 2007–2013), and he was nominated Highly Cited Researcher by Clarivate Analytics (formerly, Thomson Reuter) in 2016 and 2018. Lorenzo Galluzzi currently operates as Editor-in-Chief of three journals: OncoImmunology (which he co-founded in 2011), International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, and Molecular and Cellular Oncology (which he co-founded in 2013). In addition, Lorenzo Galluzzi currently serves as Founding Editor for Microbial Cell and Cell Stress, and Associate Editor for Cell Death and Disease. Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Cell Biology in Radiation Oncology, Department of Radiation Oncology, Weill Cornell Medical College, NY, USA
Clement Thomas Serial Volume Editor
Clément Thomas is holding a group leader position at the Department of Oncology of the Luxembourg Institute of Health (LIH; Luxembourg City, Luxembourg). He received his PhD in Molecular and Cellular Biology in 2003 from Strasbourg University (France) in 2003. Since that moment, he has been interested in cell plasticity with a particular focus on actin cytoskeleton remodeling mechanisms. After more than ten years working with plant models, he joined the department of Oncology of LIH and established a group focused on the functions of the actin cytoskeleton in two central and complementary processes underlying cancer progression: invasion and immune evasion. Clément Thomas and his colleagues characterized a family of small, evolutionary-conserved, LIM domain-containing proteins (cysteine and glycine-rich proteins) that crosslink actin filaments into stable actin bundles and established the role of these proteins in promoting the formation and activity of invadopodia in breast cancer cells. Lately, Clément Thomas’ group has initiated a pioneering study aimed at elucidating the role of the cancer cell’s actin cytoskeleton during immune evasion.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Oncology of the Luxembourg Institute of Health, LIH; Luxembourg City, Luxembourg