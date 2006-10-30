Although the aim of cooking foods is to make them more appetizing and microbiologically safe, it is now known that cooking and food processing at high temperatures generate various kinds of toxic substances, such as heterocyclic amines and acrylamide, via the Maillard reaction. Summarising the latest research in this field, this important collection discusses both the formation of health-hazardous compounds during heat treatment of foods and practical methods to minimise their formation.



Part one analyses the formation of hazardous compounds in heat-treated foods such as meat, potatoes, cereal and coffee. Part two discusses the health risks posed by heat-induced toxicants. It includes chapters on bio-monitoring, exposure assessment and risk assessment, as well as chapters on the risks of specific compounds. The final part of the book is concerned with the key area of minimising the formation of harmful compounds in food products. This can be achieved by controlling processing conditions and modifying ingredients, among other methods.



With its distinguished editors and international team of contributors with unrivalled academic and industry experience, Acrylamide and other hazardous compounds in heat-treated foods, is invaluable for all those concerned with this crucial safety issue throughout the food industry.