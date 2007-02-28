Acquisitions Go Global
1st Edition
An Introduction to Library Collection Management in the 21st Century
Table of Contents
Campus and community; Collection evaluation; Selection of materials; Collection management; Financial considerations; Book chain development; Vendor assessment; Speculations about the future.
Description
This book is a guide that leads the reader through many aspects of a library’s collection including the user, current holdings, selection, and acquisition of new materials. The reader is also led to consider budgets, and how books are made available in 21st century markets. Methods for assessing library vendors are described. Practical details are frequently included; concepts and theory are alluded to but are not a major emphasis of the text. A global scope creates an inclusive mood for readers in developed or developing nations. The final chapter speculates upon acquisitions librarianship in the 21st century, on influences of biotechnology, nanotechnology, and increased computerization. This is a fundamental book for the student or practicing librarian, a book that shares much about acquisitions but admits an uncertainty about the evolution of the profession.
Key Features
- The author brings a global scope, and global examples to the text
- The text draws on more than a decade of authorial experience in acquisitions librarianship
- The author discusses potential acquisitions problems and solutions
Readership
Practitioners and students of Library and Information Science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 152
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2007
- Published:
- 28th February 2007
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780631042
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843343271
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843343264
Reviews
…a great resource., Library Matters
…recommend it to librarians., Library Matters
…a text that is highly readable and useful at the same time. The book is exactly what it claims., Information Research
About the Authors
Jim Agee Author
Jim Agee is the Technical Services Manager for Acquisitions and Serials at the University of Northern Colorado. He brings a dozen years of daily acquisitions experience to this position and this text. Agee taught graduate courses in Selection and Acquisitions for several years, he directed an ALA accredited MLS program, has given acquisitions seminars in Sofia, Bulgaria; Manila, Philippines; Pretoria, South Africa, and has travelled extensively visiting libraries in the US and other nations. Agee has written numerous articles and presented papers on librarianship, frequently focusing on acquisitions. He is involved with the American Library Association’s ALCTS and IRRT, and is a personal member of IFLA. Agee also serves as Editor of the Colorado Association of Libraries’ quarterly publication, Colorado Libraries. BA: Business Management, MS: Aviation Safety Management, MA: English, MLS: Library and Information Management.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Northern Colorado, USA