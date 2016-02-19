Acoustic, Thermal Wave and Optical Characterization of Materials, Volume 11

This volume focuses on a variety of novel non-destructive techniques for the characterization of materials, processes and devices. Emphasis is placed on probe-specimen interactions, in-situ diagnosis, instrumentation developments and future trends. This was the first time a symposium on this topic had been held, making the response particularly gratifying. The high quality of the contributions are a clear indication that non-destructive materials characterization is becoming a dynamic research area in Europe at the present time.

