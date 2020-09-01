Acoustic Emission and Related Non-destructive Evaluation Techniques in the Fracture Mechanics of Concrete - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128221365

Acoustic Emission and Related Non-destructive Evaluation Techniques in the Fracture Mechanics of Concrete

2nd Edition

Fundamentals and Applications

0.0 star rating Write a review
Authors: Masayasu Ohtsu
Paperback ISBN: 9780128221365
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st September 2020
Page Count: 344
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
300.00
225.00
265.00
230.00
419.94
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Damage Evaluation in Concrete Materials by AE
    2. Acoustic Emission wireless monitoring of structures and infrastructures
    3. Identification of the Fracture Process Zone in concrete materials by AE
    4. Corrosion-induced cracks in concrete and the Hybrid-NDE method for evaluation of Rebar Corrosion
    5. Seismology-based Acoustic Emission Techniques for Monitoring of Fracture Processes in Concrete Structures
    6. Acoustic Emission Monitoring and Quantitative Evaluation of Damage in Concrete Beams under Creep
    7. Laboratory Investigations on Concrete Fracture using Acoustic Emission Techniques
    8. Monitoring of Crack Propagation in Reinforced Concrete Beams Using Embedded Piezoelectric Transducers
    9. Prediction Method of Rebar Corrosion Degree in Reinforced Concrete by Thermography
    10. Estimation of Concrete Strength by the Contrast X-ray Method
    11. Low-level AE in the Long-term Monitoring of Concrete
    12. Artificial Neural Network Analysis of AE Data During Long time Corrosion Monitoring of a Post-tension Concrete Beam
    13. Continuous Acoustic Monitoring for the evaluation of Concrete Structures
    14. Multi-technique damage monitoring: Application to concrete beams

Description

With the move towards a more sustainable society and the need to extend the long-term service life of infrastructure and damage due to recent earthquakes, Acoustic Emission (AE) and related NDE (non-destructive evaluation) techniques have been extensively used to determine crack detection and damage evaluation in concrete.  The 2nd edition of Acoustic Emission (AE) and Related Non-destructive Evaluation (NDE) Techniques in the Fracture Mechanics of Concrete: Fundamentals and Applications continues to present innovative Acoustic Emission (AE) and related non-destructive evaluation (NDE) techniques, used for damage detection and inspection of aged and deteriorated concrete structures.  The new edition includes the addition of multi-modal applications such as DIC, thermography and X-ray as well as in-situ implementations, which are helpful in better understanding the level of feasibility and underlying challenges to be expected.

This new edition is an essential resource for civil engineers, contractors working in construction and materials scientists working both in industry and academia.

Key Features

  • Completely updated with a new chapter on multi-technique damage monitoring
  • Presents new applications and novel technologies on AE and Related NDT in fracture mechanics of concrete
  • Features contributions from recognized world-leaders in the application of acoustic emission (AE) and NDE techniques used for the damage assessment of concrete and concrete structures

Readership

Civil engineers, material scientists, contractors, academic researchers, students and industry practitioners working in the field of non-destructive testing and structural health monitoring of structures, in particular concrete structures. Mechanical engineers

Details

No. of pages:
344
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2021
Published:
1st September 2020
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9780128221365

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Masayasu Ohtsu

Dr. Masayasu Ohtsu graduated from Kyoto University (Japan), the Department of Civil Engineering, in 1974 and obtained the Master Degree from the Graduate School of Kyoto University in 1976. From 1976 to 1981, he worked as a research associate at the Department of Civil Engineering, Kyoto University. In 1981, he moved to Kumamoto University and became an associate professor. After obtaining Dr. Eng. from Kyoto University in 1982, he worked as a postdoctoral scholar at the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, University of California, Los Angeles (U.S.A.) until 1984. Since 1991, he is a professor at the Department of Civil Engineering and Architecture, Kumamoto University. His major research field contains applications of acoustic emission to concrete, nondestructive evaluation of concrete structures and numerical analysis of composite structures. Related to this research, he has published over 200 papers in journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Kumamoto University, Japan

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.