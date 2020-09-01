Acoustic Emission and Related Non-destructive Evaluation Techniques in the Fracture Mechanics of Concrete

With the move towards a more sustainable society and the need to extend the long-term service life of infrastructure and damage due to recent earthquakes, Acoustic Emission (AE) and related NDE (non-destructive evaluation) techniques have been extensively used to determine crack detection and damage evaluation in concrete. The 2nd edition of Acoustic Emission (AE) and Related Non-destructive Evaluation (NDE) Techniques in the Fracture Mechanics of Concrete: Fundamentals and Applications continues to present innovative Acoustic Emission (AE) and related non-destructive evaluation (NDE) techniques, used for damage detection and inspection of aged and deteriorated concrete structures. The new edition includes the addition of multi-modal applications such as DIC, thermography and X-ray as well as in-situ implementations, which are helpful in better understanding the level of feasibility and underlying challenges to be expected.

This new edition is an essential resource for civil engineers, contractors working in construction and materials scientists working both in industry and academia.