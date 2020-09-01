Acoustic Emission and Related Non-destructive Evaluation Techniques in the Fracture Mechanics of Concrete
2nd Edition
Fundamentals and Applications
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
- Damage Evaluation in Concrete Materials by AE
2. Acoustic Emission wireless monitoring of structures and infrastructures
3. Identification of the Fracture Process Zone in concrete materials by AE
4. Corrosion-induced cracks in concrete and the Hybrid-NDE method for evaluation of Rebar Corrosion
5. Seismology-based Acoustic Emission Techniques for Monitoring of Fracture Processes in Concrete Structures
6. Acoustic Emission Monitoring and Quantitative Evaluation of Damage in Concrete Beams under Creep
7. Laboratory Investigations on Concrete Fracture using Acoustic Emission Techniques
8. Monitoring of Crack Propagation in Reinforced Concrete Beams Using Embedded Piezoelectric Transducers
9. Prediction Method of Rebar Corrosion Degree in Reinforced Concrete by Thermography
10. Estimation of Concrete Strength by the Contrast X-ray Method
11. Low-level AE in the Long-term Monitoring of Concrete
12. Artificial Neural Network Analysis of AE Data During Long time Corrosion Monitoring of a Post-tension Concrete Beam
13. Continuous Acoustic Monitoring for the evaluation of Concrete Structures
14. Multi-technique damage monitoring: Application to concrete beams
Description
With the move towards a more sustainable society and the need to extend the long-term service life of infrastructure and damage due to recent earthquakes, Acoustic Emission (AE) and related NDE (non-destructive evaluation) techniques have been extensively used to determine crack detection and damage evaluation in concrete. The 2nd edition of Acoustic Emission (AE) and Related Non-destructive Evaluation (NDE) Techniques in the Fracture Mechanics of Concrete: Fundamentals and Applications continues to present innovative Acoustic Emission (AE) and related non-destructive evaluation (NDE) techniques, used for damage detection and inspection of aged and deteriorated concrete structures. The new edition includes the addition of multi-modal applications such as DIC, thermography and X-ray as well as in-situ implementations, which are helpful in better understanding the level of feasibility and underlying challenges to be expected.
This new edition is an essential resource for civil engineers, contractors working in construction and materials scientists working both in industry and academia.
Key Features
- Completely updated with a new chapter on multi-technique damage monitoring
- Presents new applications and novel technologies on AE and Related NDT in fracture mechanics of concrete
- Features contributions from recognized world-leaders in the application of acoustic emission (AE) and NDE techniques used for the damage assessment of concrete and concrete structures
Readership
Civil engineers, material scientists, contractors, academic researchers, students and industry practitioners working in the field of non-destructive testing and structural health monitoring of structures, in particular concrete structures. Mechanical engineers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128221365
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Masayasu Ohtsu
Dr. Masayasu Ohtsu graduated from Kyoto University (Japan), the Department of Civil Engineering, in 1974 and obtained the Master Degree from the Graduate School of Kyoto University in 1976. From 1976 to 1981, he worked as a research associate at the Department of Civil Engineering, Kyoto University. In 1981, he moved to Kumamoto University and became an associate professor. After obtaining Dr. Eng. from Kyoto University in 1982, he worked as a postdoctoral scholar at the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, University of California, Los Angeles (U.S.A.) until 1984. Since 1991, he is a professor at the Department of Civil Engineering and Architecture, Kumamoto University. His major research field contains applications of acoustic emission to concrete, nondestructive evaluation of concrete structures and numerical analysis of composite structures. Related to this research, he has published over 200 papers in journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Kumamoto University, Japan