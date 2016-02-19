Acoustic Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780851390185, 9781483278469

Acoustic Design

1st Edition

Authors: Duncan Templeton David Saunders
eBook ISBN: 9781483278469
Imprint: Architectural Press
Published Date: 1st July 1987
Page Count: 158
Description

Architectural Press Library of Design and Detailing: Acoustic Design focuses on the techniques and principles employed in acoustic design, as well as room acoustics, hearing, speech, sound insulation, and noise control and design.

The book first elaborates on the perception of sound, properties of sound, and sound in the built form. Concerns cover sound absorption, room acoustics, sound insulation, physical data, units and measurement, sound at a point, and hearing and speech. The manuscript then takes a look at noise control and design. Topics include prediction and prescription, control at source, control in the sound path, building types, and building elements.

The text is a valuable source of information for researchers interested in acoustic design.

Table of Contents


1 Perception of Sound

1.1 Hearing

1.2 Speech

2 Properties of Sound

2.1 Physical Data

2.2 Units and Measurement

2.3 Sound at a Point

3 Sound in the Built Form

3.1 Sound Absorption

3.2 Room Acoustics

3.3 Sound Insulation

4 Noise Control

4.1 Prediction and Prescription

4.2 Control at Source

4.3 Control in the Sound Path

4.4 Services Noise

5 Design

5.1 Building Types

5.2 Building Elements

Bibliography

Index

About the Author

Duncan Templeton

Affiliations and Expertise

BDP Acoustics, Manchester

David Saunders

