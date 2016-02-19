Acoustic Communication in Birds - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124268029, 9780080924175

Acoustic Communication in Birds

1st Edition

Song Learning & Its Consequences

Authors: Kroodsma
eBook ISBN: 9780080924175
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124268029
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 1983
Page Count: 392
Description

Acoustic Communication in Birds, Volume 2: Song Learning and Its Consequences investigates acoustic communication in birds, with emphasis on song learning and its consequences. Some issues in the study of bird sounds are discussed, with particular reference to evolutionary considerations. The ontogeny of acoustic behavior in birds is also considered, along with sound production, neural control of song, and auditory perception.

Comprised of nine chapters, this volume begins with an introduction to the nature, extent, and evolution of vocal learning in birds. Several well-documented examples in which vocal development appears to proceed independently of audition (and therefore independently of vocal learning) are presented, together with aspects of selective vocal learning; the timing of vocal learning; and selective forces that may have promoted the evolution of vocal learning in birds. Subsequent chapters explore the role of subsong and plastic song in the vocal learning process; the function and evolution of avian vocal mimicry; the ecological and social significance of duetting in birds; and microgeographic and macrogeographic variation in the acquired vocalizations of birds. The book also examines genetic population structure and vocal dialects in Zonotrichia (Emberizidae).

This monograph will be of interest to ornithologists, evolutionary biologists, and zoologists, as well as to students of communication and bioacoustics.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Foreword

Preface

Note on Taxonomy

Introduction

1 Learning and the Ontogeny of Sound Signals in Birds

I. Introduction

II. Vocal Development That Is Independent of Audition

III. World Survey of Vocal Learning in Birds

IV. What Is Actually Learned?

V. Timing of Vocal Learning

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

2 Subsong and Plastic Song: Their Role in the Vocal Learning Process

I. Introduction

II. Subsong of the Song Sparrow

III. Subsong and Plastic Song in the Chaffinch

IV. Song Ontogeny in the Swamp Sparrow

V. When Do the Characteristics of Crystallized Song First Appear?

VI. Learning to Sing from Memory

VII. The Role of Improvisation

VIII. The Role of Invention

IX. Conclusions on the Functional Significance of Subsong and Plastic Song

References

3 Avian Vocal Mimicry: Its Function and Evolution

I. Introduction

II. Some Conceptual Issues

III. A Survey of Mimics

IV. Possible Functions of Vocal Mimicry

V. The Evolution of Vocal Mimicry

VI. Conclusion

References

4 The Ecological and Social Significance of Duetting

I. Introduction

II. What Is a Duet?

III. What Are Duetting Species Like?

IV. Functional Significance of Duetting

V. Multiple Functions of Duets and Duet Structure

VI. Conclusions

References

5 Song Repertoires: Problems in Their Definition and Use

I. Introduction

II. Repertoire Size

III. Organization and Use of Song-Type Repertoires

IV. Concluding Remarks

References

6 Microgeographic and Macrogeographic Variation in Acquired Vocalizations of Birds

I. Introduction

II. Microgeographic Variation

III. Macrogeographic Variation

IV. Discussion

References

7 Genetic Population Structure and Vocal Dialects in Zonotrichia (Emberizidae)

I. Introduction

II. Population Genetic Consequences of Nonrandom Mating

III. F Statistics and Population Models

IV. Hypothesis Testing in Song Dialects Research

V. The Search for Structure Within Dialect Populations

VI. Dialects and Area Effects

References

8 Individual Recognition by Sound in Birds

I. Introduction

II. Methods

III. Recognition Between Mates

IV. Recognition Between Parents and Young

V. Recognition of Neighbors

VI. General Discussion

References

9 Conceptual Issues in the Study of Communication

I. Introduction

II. Description

III. Motivation and Reference

IV. Function and Consequence

V. Endowment and Development

VI. Evolutionary Derivation

VII. Animal Communication and Human Language

VIII. Summary

References

10 Appendix: A World Survey of Evidence for Vocal Learning in Birds

Text

References

Taxonomic Index

Subject Index

Contents of Volume 1

About the Author

Ratings and Reviews

