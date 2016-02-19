Acoustic Communication in Birds
Acoustic Communication in Birds, Volume 2: Song Learning and Its Consequences investigates acoustic communication in birds, with emphasis on song learning and its consequences. Some issues in the study of bird sounds are discussed, with particular reference to evolutionary considerations. The ontogeny of acoustic behavior in birds is also considered, along with sound production, neural control of song, and auditory perception.
Comprised of nine chapters, this volume begins with an introduction to the nature, extent, and evolution of vocal learning in birds. Several well-documented examples in which vocal development appears to proceed independently of audition (and therefore independently of vocal learning) are presented, together with aspects of selective vocal learning; the timing of vocal learning; and selective forces that may have promoted the evolution of vocal learning in birds. Subsequent chapters explore the role of subsong and plastic song in the vocal learning process; the function and evolution of avian vocal mimicry; the ecological and social significance of duetting in birds; and microgeographic and macrogeographic variation in the acquired vocalizations of birds. The book also examines genetic population structure and vocal dialects in Zonotrichia (Emberizidae).
This monograph will be of interest to ornithologists, evolutionary biologists, and zoologists, as well as to students of communication and bioacoustics.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Note on Taxonomy
Introduction
1 Learning and the Ontogeny of Sound Signals in Birds
I. Introduction
II. Vocal Development That Is Independent of Audition
III. World Survey of Vocal Learning in Birds
IV. What Is Actually Learned?
V. Timing of Vocal Learning
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
2 Subsong and Plastic Song: Their Role in the Vocal Learning Process
I. Introduction
II. Subsong of the Song Sparrow
III. Subsong and Plastic Song in the Chaffinch
IV. Song Ontogeny in the Swamp Sparrow
V. When Do the Characteristics of Crystallized Song First Appear?
VI. Learning to Sing from Memory
VII. The Role of Improvisation
VIII. The Role of Invention
IX. Conclusions on the Functional Significance of Subsong and Plastic Song
References
3 Avian Vocal Mimicry: Its Function and Evolution
I. Introduction
II. Some Conceptual Issues
III. A Survey of Mimics
IV. Possible Functions of Vocal Mimicry
V. The Evolution of Vocal Mimicry
VI. Conclusion
References
4 The Ecological and Social Significance of Duetting
I. Introduction
II. What Is a Duet?
III. What Are Duetting Species Like?
IV. Functional Significance of Duetting
V. Multiple Functions of Duets and Duet Structure
VI. Conclusions
References
5 Song Repertoires: Problems in Their Definition and Use
I. Introduction
II. Repertoire Size
III. Organization and Use of Song-Type Repertoires
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
6 Microgeographic and Macrogeographic Variation in Acquired Vocalizations of Birds
I. Introduction
II. Microgeographic Variation
III. Macrogeographic Variation
IV. Discussion
References
7 Genetic Population Structure and Vocal Dialects in Zonotrichia (Emberizidae)
I. Introduction
II. Population Genetic Consequences of Nonrandom Mating
III. F Statistics and Population Models
IV. Hypothesis Testing in Song Dialects Research
V. The Search for Structure Within Dialect Populations
VI. Dialects and Area Effects
References
8 Individual Recognition by Sound in Birds
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Recognition Between Mates
IV. Recognition Between Parents and Young
V. Recognition of Neighbors
VI. General Discussion
References
9 Conceptual Issues in the Study of Communication
I. Introduction
II. Description
III. Motivation and Reference
IV. Function and Consequence
V. Endowment and Development
VI. Evolutionary Derivation
VII. Animal Communication and Human Language
VIII. Summary
References
10 Appendix: A World Survey of Evidence for Vocal Learning in Birds
Text
References
Taxonomic Index
Subject Index
