Acoustic Communication in Birds, Volume 1: Production, Perception, and Design Features of Sounds presents the scientific study of bird vocalizations. This book discusses the relations between the physical structure of bird vocalization and their quality as perceived by the recipient.

Organized into nine chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the first sound recording of bird sound. This text then outlines some of the complex processes and events between sound production and behavior response to sound. Other chapters consider the study of neural control of vocalizations in birds. This book discusses as well the acoustic information transmitted through the wide range of habitats plays a crucial role in different avian behaviors, including individual and species recognition, territorial defense, mate selection, and song learning. The final chapter deals with a more detailed functional interpretation of a particular sound.

This book is a valuable resource for ornithologists, ethologists, and research workers.