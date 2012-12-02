Acoustic Communication in Birds - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124268012, 9780080924168

Acoustic Communication in Birds

1st Edition

Production, Perception and Design Features of Sounds

Authors: Kroodsma
eBook ISBN: 9780080924168
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124268012
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 360
Description

Acoustic Communication in Birds, Volume 1: Production, Perception, and Design Features of Sounds presents the scientific study of bird vocalizations. This book discusses the relations between the physical structure of bird vocalization and their quality as perceived by the recipient.

Organized into nine chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the first sound recording of bird sound. This text then outlines some of the complex processes and events between sound production and behavior response to sound. Other chapters consider the study of neural control of vocalizations in birds. This book discusses as well the acoustic information transmitted through the wide range of habitats plays a crucial role in different avian behaviors, including individual and species recognition, territorial defense, mate selection, and song learning. The final chapter deals with a more detailed functional interpretation of a particular sound.

This book is a valuable resource for ornithologists, ethologists, and research workers.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Foreword

Preface

Note on Taxonomy

Introduction

1 Factors to Consider in Recording Avian Sounds

I. Introduction

II. Terminology

III. Microphones

IV. The Tape Recorder

V. The Magnetic Tape

VI. Signal Monitoring and Modification

VII. The Recording System

References

2 The Structural Basis of Voice Production and Its Relationship to Sound Characteristics

I. Introduction

II. The Syrinx

III. Innervation and Control of the Syringeal Muscles

IV. Respiratory Mechanics and Sound Production

V. Energy Coupling between Airstream and Syringeal Membranes

VI. Energy Content of Song

VII. Sound Modulations

VIII. Tracheal Resonance

IX. Modulations Produced by the Syrinx and Respiratory Muscles

X. Unsolved Problems

References

3 Neural Control of Passerine Song

I. Introduction

II. Recent Origins of the Study of the Neural Basis of Song

III. Current Status of Theoretical Issues on Neural Control of Song

References

4 Auditory Perception in Birds

I. Introduction

II. Basic Auditory Processes in Birds

III. Sensitivity to Changes in an Acoustic Signal

IV. Hearing in Noise

V. Hearing and Vocalizations

VI. Conclusion

References

5 Adaptations for Acoustic Communication in Birds: Sound Transmission and Signal Detection

I. Introduction

II. Information Transfer in Communication

III. Frequency-Dependent Attenuation

IV. Degradation of Acoustic Signals

V. Stratified Environments

VI. Other Considerations in Long-Range Communication

VII. Estimating a Signaler's Location

VIII. Short-Range Communication

IX. Detection and Recognition: Optimizing the Receiver's Performance

X. Conclusions

References

6 Grading, Discreteness, Redundancy, and Motivation-Structural Rules

I. Introduction

II. The Motivation-Structural Rules Model

III. Grading, Discreteness, and Redundancy

IV. Summary Remarks

References

7 The Coding of Species-Specific Characteristics in Bird Sounds

I. Introduction

II. Species-Specific Parameters

III. Population-Specific Characteristics

IV. Interspecific Discrimination

V. Conflicts with the Coding of Other Information

VI. The Programming of Species Specificity

References

8 Character and Variance Shift in Acoustic Signals of Birds

I. Introduction

II. Evolutionary Origins of Species Specificity

III. Concluding Comments

References

9 The Evolution of Bird Sounds in Relation to Mating and Spacing Behavior

I. Introduction

II. Contextual Correlations

III. Correlations with Different Mating and Spacing Systems

IV. Direct Effects on Males and Females

V. Sexual Selection and Bird Sounds

References

Taxonomic Index

Subject Index

Contents of Volume 2

About the Author

Ratings and Reviews

