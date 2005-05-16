Acoustic and Elastic Wave Fields in Geophysics, III, Volume 39
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction. List of Symbols.
1. Hooke's law, Poisson's relation, and waves along thin bars.
- Hooke's law and Poisson's relation.
- Longitudinal waves in a thin bar.
- Longitudinal sinusoidal waves in a bar.
- Hooke's law for shear stresses and torsional waves along a bar.
- Torsional waves.
- Bending of a bar at equilibrium and bending waves.2. Basic equations of elastic waves.
- Equations of a motion of an elementary volume.
- Kinetic and potential energy and its flux.
- Strain, stress and Hooke's law in the curvilinear orthogonal system of coordinates.3. Elastic waves in a homogeneous medium.
- Longitudinal spherical waves.
- Spherical shear wave in a homogeneous medium.
- The displacement field s caused by the point force.
- Propagation of waves caused by the point force.
- Longitudinal and shear plane waves.4. Plane waves in a layered medium.
- Strain and stress in plane waves.
- Reflection at the free surface, (normal incidence).
- Reflection and transmission at the plane boundary of two elastic media, (normal incidence).
- Reflection from the free surface (oblique incidence).
- Reflection from the rigid surface (oblique incidence).
- Reflection and transmission at the boundary between fluid and elastic medium.
- Reflection and transmission at the boundary of two elastic media.
- Ray tubes and flux of energy.
- Reflection and transmission of plane waves in a multi-layered elastic medium.5. Surface waves in an elastic medium.
- Rayleigh wave in a homogeneous half-space with a free boundary.
- Stoneley wave.
- Love waves.
- Rayleigh waves in two-layered medium.6. Waves in a layered medium caused by linear and point sources.
- Linear source of P and SV waves in a homogeneous half-space with a free boundary.
- Waves in a homogeneous medium caused by the force Fe, (two-dimensional case).
- Waves in a homogeneous half-space caused by force Fe.
- Wavefields in the far zone (linear source at the free surface).
- Buried linear source.
- Linear source in the presence of the boundary: elastic medium and fluid.
- Point source of elastic waves in the presence of the free boundary.7. Propagation of elastic waves in a borehole containing a fluid.
- Solution of the boundary value problem.
- Waves in an acoustic medium.
- Propagation of surface waves along a borehole.
- Normal modes, head and transient waves.8. Plane waves in a transversely isotropic medium.
- Stress-strain relations in a transversely isotropic medium.
- Propagation of plane waves in a transversely isotropic medium.
- Rays and an energy flow.
- Phase and ray surfaces. Appendices. Appendix A. Equations of motion of a rigid body. Appendix B. Matrix algebra and tensors. Appendix C. Stress tensor. Appendix D. Deformation and strain tensor. Appendix E. Relationship between stress and strain. References. Index.
Description
This monograph is the last volume in the series 'Acoustic and Elastic Wave Fields in Geophysics'. The previous two volumes published by Elsevier (2000, 2002) dealt mostly with wave propagation in liquid media.
The third volume is dedicated to propagation of plane, spherical and cylindrical elastic waves in different media including isotropic and transversely isotropic solids, liquid-solid models, and media with cylindrical inclusions (boreholes).
Key Features
- Prevalence of physical reasoning on formal mathematical derivations
- Readers do not need to have a strong background in mathematics and mathematical physics
- Detailed analysis of wave phenomena in various types of elastic and liquid-elastic media
Readership
Exploration geophysicists, oil and gas industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 652
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 16th May 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080457680
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444519559
Reviews
"This book by researchers with high international reputations in geophysics and seismology, completes this extraordinary series of three volumes devoted to acoustic and elastic waves in geophysics. It is extraordinary because of its thoroughness and completeness in presenting wave theory." -Peter G, Malischewsky, in NATURAL HAZARDS, 2007
About the Authors
Alex Kaufman Author
Emeritus Professor A.Kaufman has 28 years’ experience of teaching at the geophysical department in Colorado School of Mines He received his PhD. in Institute of Physics of the Earth (Moscow) and degree of Doctor of Science from the Russian Academy of Science . From 1981 to 20015 he published 14 monographs by Academic Press and Elsevier, describing different geophysical methods. Most of them are translated and published in Russia and China. He also holds three patents, which found application in the surface and borehole geophysics. A. Kaufman is a honorary member of SEG.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Colorado School of Mines, Golden, USA
A.L. Levshin Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Physics, University of Colorado, Boulder, CO 80390, USA