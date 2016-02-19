Acoelomate and Pseudocoelomate Metazoans - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122825019, 9781483260556

Acoelomate and Pseudocoelomate Metazoans

1st Edition

Editors: Arthur C. Giese John S. Pearse
eBook ISBN: 9781483260556
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 558
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
56.99
48.44
70.95
60.31
93.95
79.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Reproduction of Marine Invertebrates, Volume I: Acoelomate and Pseudocoelomate Metazoans is a collection of papers that deals with the evolution of reproductive mechanisms and behavior in marine invertebrates. This collection starts with terminologies and basic events in marine invertebrate reproduction, including the method of estimating sexual reproductive activity, as well as the timing and patterns involved. The book notes that temperatures, salinities, or food availability should be favorable when the young are produced and when they are developing. One paper shows that the reproductive rhythm is dynamic and in some species is latitude-dependent. Other papers discuss the reproductive cycles of different marine invertebrates such as the Porifera, Cnidaria, Nemertinea, and Nematoda. These papers include topics on asexual reproduction, regeneration, sexual reproduction, and development, and then explain in detail the development of certain invertebrates from their kinorhynchs state (embryonic), to the molting stages, juvenile stages, then to adulthood. This book can be useful for marine biologists, marine ecologists, and students involved in marine biological and physical sciences.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1 Introduction: General Principles

1.1 Basic Events and Terminology of Reproduction

1.2 Methods of Estimating Sexual Reproductive Activity

1.3 The Timing and Patterns of Reproduction

1.4 Endogenous Regulation of Gametogenesis

1.5 Exogenous Regulation of Gametogenesis

1.6 Spawning

1.7 Ecological Considerations of Reproductive Cycles

1.8 Conclusion

1.9 References

Chapter 2 Porifera

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Asexual Reproduction

2.3 Sexual Reproduction

2.4 Development

2.5 References

Chapter 3 Cnidaria

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Asexual Reproduction

3.3 Sexual Reproduction

3.4 Development

3.5 References

Chapter 4 Ctenophora

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Asexual Reproduction

4.3 Sexual Reproduction

4.4 Development

4.5 References

Chapter 5 Platyhelminthes (Turbellaria)

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Asexual Reproduction

5.3 Sexual Reproduction

5.4 Development

5.5 References

Chapter 6 Gnathostomulida

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Asexual Reproduction

6.3 Sexual Reproduction

6.4 Development

6.5 References

Chapter 7 Nemertinea

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Asexual Reproduction and Regeneration

7.3 Sexual Reproduction

7.4 Development

7.5 References

Chapter 8 Nematoda

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Asexual Reproduction

8.3 Sexual Reproduction

8.4 Development

8.5 References

Chapter 9 Rotifera

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Asexual Reproduction

9.3 Sexual Reproduction

9.4 Development

9.5 References

Chapter 10 Gastrotricha

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asexual Reproduction

10.3 Sexual Reproduction

10.4 Development

10.5 References

Chapter 11 Kinorhyncha

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Asexual Reproduction

11.3 Sexual Reproduction

11.4 Development

11.5 References

Author Index

Subject Index

Taxanomic Index


Details

No. of pages:
558
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1974
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483260556

About the Editor

Arthur C. Giese

John S. Pearse

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.