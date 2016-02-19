Acoelomate and Pseudocoelomate Metazoans
1st Edition
Description
Reproduction of Marine Invertebrates, Volume I: Acoelomate and Pseudocoelomate Metazoans is a collection of papers that deals with the evolution of reproductive mechanisms and behavior in marine invertebrates. This collection starts with terminologies and basic events in marine invertebrate reproduction, including the method of estimating sexual reproductive activity, as well as the timing and patterns involved. The book notes that temperatures, salinities, or food availability should be favorable when the young are produced and when they are developing. One paper shows that the reproductive rhythm is dynamic and in some species is latitude-dependent. Other papers discuss the reproductive cycles of different marine invertebrates such as the Porifera, Cnidaria, Nemertinea, and Nematoda. These papers include topics on asexual reproduction, regeneration, sexual reproduction, and development, and then explain in detail the development of certain invertebrates from their kinorhynchs state (embryonic), to the molting stages, juvenile stages, then to adulthood. This book can be useful for marine biologists, marine ecologists, and students involved in marine biological and physical sciences.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1 Introduction: General Principles
1.1 Basic Events and Terminology of Reproduction
1.2 Methods of Estimating Sexual Reproductive Activity
1.3 The Timing and Patterns of Reproduction
1.4 Endogenous Regulation of Gametogenesis
1.5 Exogenous Regulation of Gametogenesis
1.6 Spawning
1.7 Ecological Considerations of Reproductive Cycles
1.8 Conclusion
1.9 References
Chapter 2 Porifera
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Asexual Reproduction
2.3 Sexual Reproduction
2.4 Development
2.5 References
Chapter 3 Cnidaria
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Asexual Reproduction
3.3 Sexual Reproduction
3.4 Development
3.5 References
Chapter 4 Ctenophora
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Asexual Reproduction
4.3 Sexual Reproduction
4.4 Development
4.5 References
Chapter 5 Platyhelminthes (Turbellaria)
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Asexual Reproduction
5.3 Sexual Reproduction
5.4 Development
5.5 References
Chapter 6 Gnathostomulida
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Asexual Reproduction
6.3 Sexual Reproduction
6.4 Development
6.5 References
Chapter 7 Nemertinea
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Asexual Reproduction and Regeneration
7.3 Sexual Reproduction
7.4 Development
7.5 References
Chapter 8 Nematoda
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Asexual Reproduction
8.3 Sexual Reproduction
8.4 Development
8.5 References
Chapter 9 Rotifera
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Asexual Reproduction
9.3 Sexual Reproduction
9.4 Development
9.5 References
Chapter 10 Gastrotricha
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Asexual Reproduction
10.3 Sexual Reproduction
10.4 Development
10.5 References
Chapter 11 Kinorhyncha
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Asexual Reproduction
11.3 Sexual Reproduction
11.4 Development
11.5 References
Author Index
Subject Index
Taxanomic Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 558
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483260556