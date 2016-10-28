ACLS Study Guide - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323401142, 9780323415422

ACLS Study Guide

5th Edition

Authors: Barbara Aehlert
Paperback ISBN: 9780323401142
eBook ISBN: 9780323415422
eBook ISBN: 9780323415453
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 28th October 2016
Page Count: 424
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Awarded second place in the 2017 AJN Book of the Year Awards in the Critical Care-Emergency Nursing category. Provide the best possible emergency cardiovascular care — using the newest ECC guidelines! ACLS Study Guide, 5th Edition offers a complete, full-color overview of advanced cardiovascular life support. An easy-to-read approach covers everything from airway management to cardiac arrest rhythms and their management, electrical therapy, acute coronary syndromes, and acute stroke. In addition to the latest ACLS treatment algorithms, this edition includes case studies and hundreds of full-color photos and illustrations.

Key Features

  •  Case studies present common, realistic clinical situations, helping you learn and apply skills in cardiac rhythm interpretation, medication administration, and other essential interventions.
  •  ACLS Pearls boxes offer brief explanations of complex topics and useful tips for clinical practice.
  •  End-of-chapter quizzes include answers and rationales, helping you learn and remember the most important information.
  •  Easy-to-understand approach simplifies your study of advanced cardiac life support, thanks to Barbara Aehlert’s unique, conversational writing style.

Table of Contents

1. Emergency Cardiovascular Care

2. Airway Management

3. Cardiac Anatomy & Electrophysiology

4. Cardiac Arrest Rhythms (includes case studies)

5. Tachycardias (includes case studies)

6. Bradycardias (includes case studies)

7. Acute Coronary Syndromes (includes case studies)

8. Acute Stroke (includes case study)

9. Posttest

Details

No. of pages:
424
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Paperback ISBN:
9780323401142
eBook ISBN:
9780323415422
eBook ISBN:
9780323415453

About the Author

Barbara Aehlert

Barbara J Aehlert, RN, BSPA, Southwest EMS Education Inc., Phoenix, AZ and Pursley, TX, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Southwest EMS Education Inc., Phoenix, AZ and Pursley, TX, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.