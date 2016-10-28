ACLS Study Guide
5th Edition
Description
Awarded second place in the 2017 AJN Book of the Year Awards in the Critical Care-Emergency Nursing category. Provide the best possible emergency cardiovascular care — using the newest ECC guidelines! ACLS Study Guide, 5th Edition offers a complete, full-color overview of advanced cardiovascular life support. An easy-to-read approach covers everything from airway management to cardiac arrest rhythms and their management, electrical therapy, acute coronary syndromes, and acute stroke. In addition to the latest ACLS treatment algorithms, this edition includes case studies and hundreds of full-color photos and illustrations.
Key Features
- Case studies present common, realistic clinical situations, helping you learn and apply skills in cardiac rhythm interpretation, medication administration, and other essential interventions.
- ACLS Pearls boxes offer brief explanations of complex topics and useful tips for clinical practice.
- End-of-chapter quizzes include answers and rationales, helping you learn and remember the most important information.
- Easy-to-understand approach simplifies your study of advanced cardiac life support, thanks to Barbara Aehlert’s unique, conversational writing style.
Table of Contents
1. Emergency Cardiovascular Care
2. Airway Management
3. Cardiac Anatomy & Electrophysiology
4. Cardiac Arrest Rhythms (includes case studies)
5. Tachycardias (includes case studies)
6. Bradycardias (includes case studies)
7. Acute Coronary Syndromes (includes case studies)
8. Acute Stroke (includes case study)
9. Posttest
Details
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2017
- Published:
- 28th October 2016
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323401142
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323415422
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323415453
About the Author
Barbara Aehlert
Barbara J Aehlert, RN, BSPA, Southwest EMS Education Inc., Phoenix, AZ and Pursley, TX, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Southwest EMS Education Inc., Phoenix, AZ and Pursley, TX, USA