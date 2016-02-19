Acidification and its Policy Implications, Volume 30

Foreword (T. Schneider). I. Opening Session. Opening address (P. Winsemius). Statement (K.A. Sahlgren). II. Effects in the Environment. Acidification effects in the aquatic environment (W. Dickson). Effects of acidification on forests and natural vegetation, wild animals and insects (B.A. Molski, W. Dmuchowski). The impact of ozone on agriculture and its consequences (D.T. Tingey). Effects of acidic deposition on soil and groundwater (J.J.M. van Grinsven et al.). Effects of acidification on materials and cultural property (N.S. Baer). Ecological horizon (Yu.A. Izrael, S.M. Semenov). The economic impact of acidification (L. Bergman). III. Forest Dieback: The Potential Stress Factors. Characteristics of trees predisposed to die (R.H. Waring). Stress factors: trends and recovery (H.C. Martin, T.G. Brydges). Atmospheric acid deposition: effects on the chemistry of forest soils (N. van Breemen, J. Mulder). Atmospheric deposition: impact via soil biology (S. Hågvar). Air quality: direct effects of SO2 and NOx (J. Materna). Studies on Norway Spruce (Picea Abies Karst.) in damaged forest stands and in climatic chambers experiments (K. Vogels et al.). IV. Effects on Materials and Cultural Property. Deterioration processes of historical monuments (D. Camuffo). Effects of acidification on artifacts in archives and museums (N.S. Baer). Effects of acid deposition on construction materials (J.C.Th. Hollander, R.W. Lanting). Acidification and drinking water - groundwater (U. von Brömssen). V. Models as Tools for Abatement Strategies. Models as tools for abatement strategies: air quality management approach (M.L. Williams). Trajectory models of the long-range air pollutant transmission (A.J. Pressman et al.). Acid rain abatement strategies in Europe (L. Hordijk). Effectivity of abatement strategies: PHOXA (C. Ludwig et al.). General survey of effects (D.J. Kuenen). VI. National Research Programmes and Policies Regarding Acidification. Official report of the conference. National presentations. VII. Closing Session. Final remarks (P. Winsemius). Subject Index.