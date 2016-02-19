Acidic Proteins of the Nucleus
1st Edition
Description
Acidic Proteins of the Nucleus focuses on the functional role of acidic nuclear proteins in differential gene expression. Historically, these proteins are referred to as acidic in nature because they are insoluble in dilute mineral acids and their amino acid composition shows a preponderance of acidic over basic amino acid residues. After an introduction to DNA-binding proteins and transcriptional control in prokaryotic and eukaryotic systems, the subsequent chapters describe various approaches for isolating, separating, and characterizing acidic nuclear proteins. The core chapters specifically cover the isolation, fractionation, and characterization of acidic nuclear phosphoproteins, and the role of these proteins in cell proliferation, cell differentiation, and cell cycle. The last two chapters address the role of acidic nuclear protein in binding steroid hormones and in gene regulation. Each chapter contains some previously unpublished work and provides recommendations for future research. This book will be a good reference background for researchers of acidic nuclear proteins.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1 DNA-Binding Proteins and Transcriptional Control in Prokaryotic and Eukaryotic Systems
I. Introduction
II. Transcriptional Control in Prokaryotes—A Model for Higher Organisms
III. Transcriptional Control by Modification of RNA Polymerases
IV. Nuclear Nonhistone Proteins and Transcriptional Control in Eukaryotes
References
2 Isolation of the Nuclear Acidic Proteins, Their Fractionation, and Some General Characteristics
I. Introduction
II. Isolation of Cell Nuclei and Subnuclear Components
III. Acidic Proteins of the Chromatin
IV. Acidic Proteins of the Nucleolus
V. Acidic Proteins of the Nucleoplasm
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
3 Extraction and Characterization of the Phenol-Soluble Acidic Nuclear Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Development of Procedure Using Aqueous Phenol to Dissociate and Solubilize the Nuclear Acidic Proteins
III. Chemical Characteristics and Biochemical Activity of the Phenol-Soluble Residual Acidic Proteins
IV. Fractionation of the Nuclear Proteins
V. Preparation of Protein for Electrophoretic Separation
VI. Electrophoretic Separation of the Phenol-Soluble Proteins
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
4 Acidic Nuclear Phosphoproteins
I. Introduction b
II. Isolation and Fractionation of Acidic Nuclear Phosphoproteins
III. Phosphate Metabolism of Acidic Nuclear Phosphoproteins
IV. Functional Properties of Acidic Nuclear Phosphoproteins
V. Role of Acidic Phosphoproteins in Nuclear Function
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
5 Characterization of Nuclear Phosphoproteins in Physarum Polycephalum
I. Introduction
II. Phosphate Content of Phosphoproteins
III. Pulse Labeling in P1
IV. Labeling of Nuclei in Vitro with [ y- 32P]ATP
V. Kinetics of Phosphate Turnover
VI. Phosphorylation during Starvation
VII. Summary
References
6 The Nuclear Acidic Proteins in Cell Proliferation and Differentiation
I. Introduction
II. The Heterogeneity of the Nuclear Acidic Proteins and Cell Proliferation
III. The Major Acidic Nuclear Proteins and Specific Gene Regulation
IV. The Contractile Proteins of Isolated Chromatin and Considerations of Their Possible Role in the Regulation of Cell
Proliferation
References
7 Nonhistone Proteins of Dipteran Polytene Nuclei
I. Introduction
II. Cytology and Cytochemistry of Genome Activity
III. Chemical Modification of Polytene Chromosome Proteins
IV. Qualitative and Quantitative Changes in Protein during Gene Activation
V. The Possible Role of Proteins in Gene Activation
References
8 Acidic Nuclear Proteins and The Cell Cycle
I. Introduction
II. Synchronous Cell Cycle Systems, a Comparative Analysis
III. Acidic Proteins of the Nucleus in Relation to the Cell Cycle
IV. Summary and Conclusions
References
9 The Role of Nuclear Acidic Proteins in Binding Steroid Hormones
I. Introduction
II. Primary Site of Action of Steroid Hormones
III. Cytoplasmic Acidic Proteins as Receptors for Steroid Hormones
IV. Intracellular Distribution of Steroid Hormones
V. Intranuclear Localization of Steroid Hormones: Chromatin Binding
VI. Chromatin-Binding Sites for Hormone-Receptor Complexes: "The Acceptor Molecules"
VII. Identification and Characterization of the "Acceptor" Molecule in Chick Oviduct Chromatin Which Binds the Progesterone-Receptor Complex
References
10 The Role of Acidic Proteins in Gene Regulation
I. Introduction
II. Isolation and Characterization of Acidic Proteins
III. Distribution and Specificity of the Acidic Proteins
IV. Some Metabolic Aspects of Acidic Proteins
V. The Biological Assessment of the Acidic Proteins
VI. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes
References
Author Index
Subject Index
