Acidic Proteins of the Nucleus focuses on the functional role of acidic nuclear proteins in differential gene expression. Historically, these proteins are referred to as acidic in nature because they are insoluble in dilute mineral acids and their amino acid composition shows a preponderance of acidic over basic amino acid residues. After an introduction to DNA-binding proteins and transcriptional control in prokaryotic and eukaryotic systems, the subsequent chapters describe various approaches for isolating, separating, and characterizing acidic nuclear proteins. The core chapters specifically cover the isolation, fractionation, and characterization of acidic nuclear phosphoproteins, and the role of these proteins in cell proliferation, cell differentiation, and cell cycle. The last two chapters address the role of acidic nuclear protein in binding steroid hormones and in gene regulation. Each chapter contains some previously unpublished work and provides recommendations for future research. This book will be a good reference background for researchers of acidic nuclear proteins.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

1 DNA-Binding Proteins and Transcriptional Control in Prokaryotic and Eukaryotic Systems

I. Introduction

II. Transcriptional Control in Prokaryotes—A Model for Higher Organisms

III. Transcriptional Control by Modification of RNA Polymerases

IV. Nuclear Nonhistone Proteins and Transcriptional Control in Eukaryotes

References

2 Isolation of the Nuclear Acidic Proteins, Their Fractionation, and Some General Characteristics

I. Introduction

II. Isolation of Cell Nuclei and Subnuclear Components

III. Acidic Proteins of the Chromatin

IV. Acidic Proteins of the Nucleolus

V. Acidic Proteins of the Nucleoplasm

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

3 Extraction and Characterization of the Phenol-Soluble Acidic Nuclear Proteins

I. Introduction

II. Development of Procedure Using Aqueous Phenol to Dissociate and Solubilize the Nuclear Acidic Proteins

III. Chemical Characteristics and Biochemical Activity of the Phenol-Soluble Residual Acidic Proteins

IV. Fractionation of the Nuclear Proteins

V. Preparation of Protein for Electrophoretic Separation

VI. Electrophoretic Separation of the Phenol-Soluble Proteins

VII. Concluding Remarks

References

4 Acidic Nuclear Phosphoproteins

I. Introduction b

II. Isolation and Fractionation of Acidic Nuclear Phosphoproteins

III. Phosphate Metabolism of Acidic Nuclear Phosphoproteins

IV. Functional Properties of Acidic Nuclear Phosphoproteins

V. Role of Acidic Phosphoproteins in Nuclear Function

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

5 Characterization of Nuclear Phosphoproteins in Physarum Polycephalum

I. Introduction

II. Phosphate Content of Phosphoproteins

III. Pulse Labeling in P1

IV. Labeling of Nuclei in Vitro with [ y- 32P]ATP

V. Kinetics of Phosphate Turnover

VI. Phosphorylation during Starvation

VII. Summary

References

6 The Nuclear Acidic Proteins in Cell Proliferation and Differentiation

I. Introduction

II. The Heterogeneity of the Nuclear Acidic Proteins and Cell Proliferation

III. The Major Acidic Nuclear Proteins and Specific Gene Regulation

IV. The Contractile Proteins of Isolated Chromatin and Considerations of Their Possible Role in the Regulation of Cell

Proliferation

References

7 Nonhistone Proteins of Dipteran Polytene Nuclei

I. Introduction

II. Cytology and Cytochemistry of Genome Activity

III. Chemical Modification of Polytene Chromosome Proteins

IV. Qualitative and Quantitative Changes in Protein during Gene Activation

V. The Possible Role of Proteins in Gene Activation

References

8 Acidic Nuclear Proteins and The Cell Cycle

I. Introduction

II. Synchronous Cell Cycle Systems, a Comparative Analysis

III. Acidic Proteins of the Nucleus in Relation to the Cell Cycle

IV. Summary and Conclusions

References

9 The Role of Nuclear Acidic Proteins in Binding Steroid Hormones

I. Introduction

II. Primary Site of Action of Steroid Hormones

III. Cytoplasmic Acidic Proteins as Receptors for Steroid Hormones

IV. Intracellular Distribution of Steroid Hormones

V. Intranuclear Localization of Steroid Hormones: Chromatin Binding

VI. Chromatin-Binding Sites for Hormone-Receptor Complexes: "The Acceptor Molecules"

VII. Identification and Characterization of the "Acceptor" Molecule in Chick Oviduct Chromatin Which Binds the Progesterone-Receptor Complex

References

10 The Role of Acidic Proteins in Gene Regulation

I. Introduction

II. Isolation and Characterization of Acidic Proteins

III. Distribution and Specificity of the Acidic Proteins

IV. Some Metabolic Aspects of Acidic Proteins

V. The Biological Assessment of the Acidic Proteins

VI. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes

References

Author Index

Subject Index





