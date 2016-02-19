Acidic Emissions Control Technology and Costs - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815512080, 9780815515999

Acidic Emissions Control Technology and Costs

1st Edition

Authors: T.E. Emmell
eBook ISBN: 9780815515999
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815512080
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1989
Page Count: 165
Description

This book helps evaluate the merits of controlling directly emitted acidid materials as part of a policy evaluation of overall acid deposition control strategies. It is based on the Acid Precipitation Act of 1980.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
  2. Results and Recommendations
  3. Summary of Acidic Emissions Estimates
  4. Development of Model Units 4.1 Industrial and Utility Boilers 4.2 Claus Plants 4.3 Fluid Catalytic Cracking 4.4 Primary Copper 4.5 Coke Ovens 4.6 Primary Aluminum 4.7 Municipal Solid Waste Incinerators
  5. Cost Analysis 5.1 Industrial and Utility Boilers 5.2 Claus Plants 5.3 Fluid Catalytic Cracking 5.4 Primary Copper 5.5 Coke Ovens 5.6 Primary Aluminum 5.7 Municipal Solid Waste Incinerators
  6. Research and Development 6.1 Research and Development in Particulate Control 6.2 Electron-Beam Irradiation 6.3 Granular Bed Filter Appendices

Details

No. of pages:
165
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1989
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815515999
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815512080

About the Author

T.E. Emmell

Affiliations and Expertise

United States Environmental Protection Agency

