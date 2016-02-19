Acidic Emissions Control Technology and Costs
1st Edition
Authors: T.E. Emmell
eBook ISBN: 9780815515999
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815512080
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1989
Page Count: 165
Description
This book helps evaluate the merits of controlling directly emitted acidid materials as part of a policy evaluation of overall acid deposition control strategies. It is based on the Acid Precipitation Act of 1980.
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Results and Recommendations
- Summary of Acidic Emissions Estimates
- Development of Model Units 4.1 Industrial and Utility Boilers 4.2 Claus Plants 4.3 Fluid Catalytic Cracking 4.4 Primary Copper 4.5 Coke Ovens 4.6 Primary Aluminum 4.7 Municipal Solid Waste Incinerators
- Cost Analysis 5.1 Industrial and Utility Boilers 5.2 Claus Plants 5.3 Fluid Catalytic Cracking 5.4 Primary Copper 5.5 Coke Ovens 5.6 Primary Aluminum 5.7 Municipal Solid Waste Incinerators
- Research and Development 6.1 Research and Development in Particulate Control 6.2 Electron-Beam Irradiation 6.3 Granular Bed Filter Appendices
About the Author
T.E. Emmell
Affiliations and Expertise
United States Environmental Protection Agency
