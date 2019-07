Achilles Tendon Pathology, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Volume 34-2

This issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery will include articles that focus on achilles tendon pathology and will include: Anatomy and Blood supply; Imaging Indications and Techniques; Mid-substance Tendinopathy Background & Clinical Evaluation; Mid-substance Tendinopathy; Non-Surgical Management; Mid-substance Tendinopathy; Percutaneus Techniques; Mid-substance Tendinopathy; Surgical Management; and a plethora of additional articles on this exciting topic.