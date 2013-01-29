Achieving Transformational Change in Academic Libraries
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Dedication
List of figures
List of abbreviations
Acknowledgements
About the author
Introduction
Part 1: Transformational Change: Planning, Processes and People
Chapter 1: So what is "transformational change"?
Abstract:
Defining transformational change
How transformational change differs from other change management styles
Describing transformational leadership
Chapter 2: Organisational resistance to change: "I wouldn’t start from here!"
Abstract:
Drivers for transformational change
Creating a strategy for transformational change
Measuring and managing performance
Creating the vision
Chapter 3: Staff resistance to change: "That’s not how we do things here"
Abstract:
Changing minds
Selling the vision
Creating the opportunity for cultural change
Widening individual perspectives
Deconstructing and reconstructing teams
Embedding a ‘continuous improvement’ philosophy
Chapter 4: It’s all about the people
Abstract:
Challenges to change
Encouraging innovation and intrapreneurialism
Recruiting, developing and rewarding staff
Listen and learn
Chapter 5: When does it all end?
Abstract:
Change is the only constant
Strategies for moving from transformational to transactional leadership
Part 2: Transformational Change: Case Studies
Chapter 6: Transforming library services: the University of Exeter experience
Abstract:
Chapter 7: Leadership to transform our library: a case study from the University Library, University of Saskatchewan, Canada
Abstract:
Background
University Library Strategic Plan
The context for a leadership program
The LLDP – getting a program started
Program content and structure
Innovation, implementation, institutionalization
LLDP evaluation
Evaluation of learning objectives
Evaluation of assessment tools used
Evaluation of the assessment of techniques used
Evaluation of the effectiveness of sessions
Evaluation of the assessment of discussions and materials
Evaluation of Leadership Action Challenges
Concluding observations
Chapter 8: Transforming library services: the University of Central Lancashire experience
Abstract:
Bibliography
Index
Description
Academic libraries undergo episodes of strategic change. Transformational change may be seen as fundamentally different from other kinds of change. A part of this process is often deep level cultural change. At the individual level this may be traumatic, but at the strategic level, such change can prove essential.
Achieving Transformational Change in Academic Libraries explores the purpose and nature of ‘Transformational Change’ and its exponents, and discusses the benefits and limitations of its place in an academic library setting. The title is divided into five chapters, covering: a definition of transformational change; drivers of transformational change and its place in a strategic change agenda; selling the vision of cultural change; human resource issues and cultural change; and the nature of change as a constant.
Key Features
- Provides innovative interdisciplinary research
- Offers context-free, practical examples of the role of transformational leadership in achieving cultural change and strategic organisational development
- Explores the sometimes ambiguous relationship between transformational and transactional leadership
Readership
Directors of Library Services; Library Managers at all levels; Company Directors and Senior Managers; Team Leaders
Details
- No. of pages:
- 220
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 29th January 2013
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843347248
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780633909
Reviews
"…case studies provide valuable insights into actual transformational change in academic libraries;...This book has been written with managers/ leaders in mind and clearly addresses a range of issues to assist them in achieving transformational change in their own institutions."--The Australian Library Journal, Vol. 63, No. 1, 2014
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Stephen Mossop Author
Stephen Mossop is Head of Library Services at the University of Exeter, UK. He has published and presented widely on aspects of Strategic Organisational Development and Library Management, and has special interests in library design, RFID and customer relationship management. He is best known for his 2008 case study on RFID at the University of Central Lancashire (for the BIC e4libraries project).
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Exeter, UK