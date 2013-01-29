Achieving Transformational Change in Academic Libraries - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843347248, 9781780633909

Achieving Transformational Change in Academic Libraries

1st Edition

Authors: Stephen Mossop
Paperback ISBN: 9781843347248
eBook ISBN: 9781780633909
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 29th January 2013
Page Count: 220
Table of Contents

Dedication

List of figures

List of abbreviations

Acknowledgements

About the author

Introduction

Part 1: Transformational Change: Planning, Processes and People

Chapter 1: So what is "transformational change"?

Abstract:

Defining transformational change

How transformational change differs from other change management styles

Describing transformational leadership

Chapter 2: Organisational resistance to change: "I wouldn’t start from here!"

Abstract:

Drivers for transformational change

Creating a strategy for transformational change

Measuring and managing performance

Creating the vision

Chapter 3: Staff resistance to change: "That’s not how we do things here"

Abstract:

Changing minds

Selling the vision

Creating the opportunity for cultural change

Widening individual perspectives

Deconstructing and reconstructing teams

Embedding a ‘continuous improvement’ philosophy

Chapter 4: It’s all about the people

Abstract:

Challenges to change

Encouraging innovation and intrapreneurialism

Recruiting, developing and rewarding staff

Listen and learn

Chapter 5: When does it all end?

Abstract:

Change is the only constant

Strategies for moving from transformational to transactional leadership

Part 2: Transformational Change: Case Studies

Chapter 6: Transforming library services: the University of Exeter experience

Abstract:

Chapter 7: Leadership to transform our library: a case study from the University Library, University of Saskatchewan, Canada

Abstract:

Background

University Library Strategic Plan

The context for a leadership program

The LLDP – getting a program started

Program content and structure

Innovation, implementation, institutionalization

LLDP evaluation

Evaluation of learning objectives

Evaluation of assessment tools used

Evaluation of the assessment of techniques used

Evaluation of the effectiveness of sessions

Evaluation of the assessment of discussions and materials

Evaluation of Leadership Action Challenges

Concluding observations

Chapter 8: Transforming library services: the University of Central Lancashire experience

Abstract:

Bibliography

Index

Description

Academic libraries undergo episodes of strategic change. Transformational change may be seen as fundamentally different from other kinds of change. A part of this process is often deep level cultural change. At the individual level this may be traumatic, but at the strategic level, such change can prove essential.

Achieving Transformational Change in Academic Libraries explores the purpose and nature of ‘Transformational Change’ and its exponents, and discusses the benefits and limitations of its place in an academic library setting. The title is divided into five chapters, covering: a definition of transformational change; drivers of transformational change and its place in a strategic change agenda; selling the vision of cultural change; human resource issues and cultural change; and the nature of change as a constant.

Key Features

  • Provides innovative interdisciplinary research
  • Offers context-free, practical examples of the role of transformational leadership in achieving cultural change and strategic organisational development
  • Explores the sometimes ambiguous relationship between transformational and transactional leadership

Readership

Directors of Library Services; Library Managers at all levels; Company Directors and Senior Managers; Team Leaders

Details

No. of pages:
220
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9781843347248
eBook ISBN:
9781780633909

Reviews

"…case studies provide valuable insights into actual transformational change in academic libraries;...This book has been written with managers/ leaders in mind and clearly addresses a range of issues to assist them in achieving transformational change in their own institutions."--The Australian Library Journal, Vol. 63, No. 1, 2014

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Stephen Mossop Author

Stephen Mossop is Head of Library Services at the University of Exeter, UK. He has published and presented widely on aspects of Strategic Organisational Development and Library Management, and has special interests in library design, RFID and customer relationship management. He is best known for his 2008 case study on RFID at the University of Central Lancashire (for the BIC e4libraries project).

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Exeter, UK

