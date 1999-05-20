Achieving Transformation and Renewal in Financial Services - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855734333, 9781855739116

Achieving Transformation and Renewal in Financial Services

1st Edition

Editors: Rohit Talwar
eBook ISBN: 9781855739116
Paperback ISBN: 9781855734333
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 20th May 1999
Page Count: 256
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
71.95
61.16
57.50
48.88
101.82
86.55
95.00
80.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The rules for survival and success have never been so unclear, the choice of strategies so uncertain and the pressure to act quickly so immense. Achieving transformation and renewal in financial services focuses on
cases and concepts that describe how leading players in financial services have addressed the challenges of organizational transformation and renewal.

It is a practical handbook providing a rich and diverse set of case examples on how companies have been rethinking and reshaping their business operations to ensure they remain competitive into the 21st century.

Rohit Talwar also considers some of the strategic implications of competing in a continuously changing 'wired world' and how to survive and thrive in such a turbulent environment.

Readership

The financial services industry

Table of Contents

Key management tools and techniques; Managing change at Abbey National; Building stronger customer relationships through the customer service chain; Building stronger customer relationships through the customer service chain; Using the business excellence model to drive change; Using business process re-engineering to improve mortgage repayments; Managing innovation. Part 1 Policies and products; Managing innovation. Part 2 Processes; Business transformation at MLC; Using modern technology to build new capabilities; Managing outsourcing and subcontracting; Conclusion - New era, new challenges, new strategies.

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781855739116
Paperback ISBN:
9781855734333

About the Editor

Rohit Talwar

Rohit Talwar is the founder of FastFuture - the Centre for Business Transformation, which works with major organizations in financial services, electronics, IT and telecommunications.

Affiliations and Expertise

FastFuture

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.