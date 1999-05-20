Achieving Transformation and Renewal in Financial Services
1st Edition
Description
The rules for survival and success have never been so unclear, the choice of strategies so uncertain and the pressure to act quickly so immense. Achieving transformation and renewal in financial services focuses on
cases and concepts that describe how leading players in financial services have addressed the challenges of organizational transformation and renewal.
It is a practical handbook providing a rich and diverse set of case examples on how companies have been rethinking and reshaping their business operations to ensure they remain competitive into the 21st century.
Rohit Talwar also considers some of the strategic implications of competing in a continuously changing 'wired world' and how to survive and thrive in such a turbulent environment.
Readership
Table of Contents
Key management tools and techniques; Managing change at Abbey National; Building stronger customer relationships through the customer service chain; Building stronger customer relationships through the customer service chain; Using the business excellence model to drive change; Using business process re-engineering to improve mortgage repayments; Managing innovation. Part 1 Policies and products; Managing innovation. Part 2 Processes; Business transformation at MLC; Using modern technology to build new capabilities; Managing outsourcing and subcontracting; Conclusion - New era, new challenges, new strategies.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1999
- Published:
- 20th May 1999
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781855739116
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781855734333
About the Editor
Rohit Talwar
Rohit Talwar is the founder of FastFuture - the Centre for Business Transformation, which works with major organizations in financial services, electronics, IT and telecommunications.
Affiliations and Expertise
FastFuture