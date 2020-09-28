Achieving Mental Health Equity, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323758123

Achieving Mental Health Equity, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 43-3

1st Edition

Hardcover ISBN: 9780323758123
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th September 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Psychiatric Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Altha J. Stewart and Ruth Shim is entitled Achieving Mental Health Equity. This issue is one of four each year selected by our series consulting editor, Dr. Harsh Trivedi of Sheppard Pratt Health System. Topics in this issue include: The Business Case for Mental Health Equity; Shifting the Policy Paradigm to Achieve Equity; Clinical Considerations in an Equitable Mental Health Care System; Training Psychiatrists to Achieve Mental Health Equity; The Role of Organized Psychiatry; A Consumer and Family Perspective on mental health equity; as well as mental health equity for: Criminal Justice, Child and Adolescents, Addictions, Collaborative Care, and Community Psychiatry.

Details

