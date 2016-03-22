Achieving Inclusive Growth in China Through Vertical Specialization
1st Edition
Description
Vertical Specialization and Inclusive Growth in China discusses the two interrelated developments that have transformed the Chinese economy in recent years. First, the global community has increased calls to foster inclusive economic growth, with China embracing this trend. Second, the explosive growth in China’s trade resulting from international vertical specialization production and trade networks which has complicated the notion of inclusive growth in the Chinese context.
This book assesses these two trends quantitatively, giving evidence of the link between vertical specialization and inclusive growth, and then decomposing the inclusive growth effects of vertically specialized trade into six components: GDP growth, export growth, FDI, environment, employment, and innovation. It further explores the differing impact of conventional trade and processing trade on inclusive growth, providing direction for future policy. This second book by the author to consider vertical specialization stresses the importance of integration in driving inclusive growth.
Key Features
- Argues that inclusive growth and vertical specialization analyses must be performed together
- Gives quantitative evidence for the link between vertical specialization and inclusive growth in China
- Investigates the different impact of conventional trade and processing trade on transition to inclusive growth in China, using comparative analysis techniques
- Offers insight on forming future policy in China to increase inclusive growth
Readership
Economists, research economists, researchers specializing in the Chinese economy, area-studies specialists, international development researchers, business-leaders with businesses operating in China, policy-makers.
Table of Contents
- About the author
- Acknowledgments
- 1. Introduction: Key elements of a transformation in China
- Abstract
- 1.1 Background
- 1.2 Six components of the problem of inclusive growth in China
- 1.3 Analytical framework
- Appendix
- 2. The evolving pattern of China’s free trade from a vertically specialized perspective during the transition to inclusive growth in China
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 An overview of inclusive growth in China: policies and practices
- 2.3 Comparative advantage and patterns of China’s foreign trade: 1981–2012
- 2.4 Concluding remarks and policy implications
- 3. Vertical specialization and enlarging the size of the economy: Comparing impacts of conventional trade and processing trade patterns on GDP growth in China
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 The nature of the relationship between trade openness and economic growth
- 3.3 Empirical evidence of the impact of vertically specialized trade policy on the economic growth in China
- 3.4 Concluding remarks and policy implications
- Appendix A Variables grouping
- Appendix B The results of unit root tests
- Appendix C Results of cointegration tests
- Appendix D Results of vector error correction model
- Appendix E VEC Granger causality/block exogeneity Wald tests
- Appendix F Impulse responses function
- Appendix G Results of variance decomposition
- 4. Vertical specialization and increasing productive employment: Comparing impacts of conventional trade and processing trade patterns on labor market in China
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Trade and labor markets
- 4.3 Empirical evidence of the impact of vertically specialized trade policy on the labor market in China
- 4.4 Concluding remarks and policy implications
- Appendix A Variables grouping
- Appendix B The results of unit root tests
- Appendix C Results of cointegration tests
- Appendix D Results of vector error correction model
- Appendix E Results of Granger causality tests
- Appendix F Impulse responses function
- Appendix G Results of variance decomposition
- 5. Vertical specialization and accelerating poverty reduction: Comparing impacts of conventional trade and processing trade patterns on income in China
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Trade and income in the economic literature
- 5.3 Methodology and data
- 5.4 Relation between vertically specialized trade and income in China
- 5.5 Concluding remarks and policy implications
- Appendix A Variables grouping
- Appendix B The results of unit root tests
- Appendix C Results of cointegration tests
- Appendix D Results of vector error correction model
- Appendix E Results of Granger causality tests
- Appendix F Impulse response function
- Appendix G Results of variance decomposition
- 6. Vertical specialization and lowering environmental damage: Comparing impacts of conventional trade and processing trade patterns on energy consumption in China
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 International trade and energy consumption
- 6.3 Empirical evidence of the impact of vertical specialization trade policy on energy consumption
- 6.4 Concluding remarks and policy implications
- Appendix A Variables grouping
- Appendix B The results of unit root tests
- Appendix C Results of cointegration tests
- Appendix D Results of vector error correction model
- Appendix E Results of Granger causality tests
- Appendix F Impulse responses function
- Appendix G Results of variance decomposition
- 7. Vertical specialization and strengthening indigenous innovation: Comparing impacts of conventional trade and processing trade patterns on innovation in China
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Institutional background
- 7.3 Empirical evidence of the impact of vertically specialized trade on indigenous innovation in China
- 7.4 Concluding remarks and policy implications
- Appendix A Variables grouping
- Appendix B The results of unit root tests
- Appendix C Results of cointegration tests
- Appendix D Results of vector error correction model
- Appendix E Results of Granger causality tests
- Appendix F Impulse response function
- Appendix G Results of variance decomposition
- 8. Vertical specialization and upgrading utilization of foreign capital: Comparing impacts of conventional trade and processing trade patterns on foreign investment in China
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Institutional background
- 8.3 Empirical evidence of the impact of vertical specialization trade policy on utilization of foreign capital in China
- 8.4 Concluding remarks and policy implications
- Appendix A Variables grouping
- Appendix B The results of unit root tests
- Appendix C Results of cointegration tests
- Appendix D Results of vector error correction model
- Appendix E Results of Granger causality tests
- Appendix F Impulse response function
- Appendix G Results of variance decomposition
- 9. Concluding remarks
- Abstract
- 9.1 Main results of the analysis
- 9.2 Policy options
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 22nd March 2016
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081006283
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081006276
About the Author
Wei Wang
Wei Wang is the Professor of Economics at the Tianjin University of Commerce in the People’s Republic of China. Having written two books and over 20 academic articles and chapters, he remains interested in China’s foreign trade theory and policy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Economics, Tianjin University of Commerce, China