Achieving Evidence-Based Practice
2nd Edition
A Handbook for Practitioners
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. This book provides a practical introduction to and overview of the development and implementation of evidence-based practice. It focuses on how to look for and appraise the available evidence, how to apply the evidence using a variety of approaches and in different organisational contexts, and how to understand different dimensions of personal and organisational change and its ethical components.
Key Features
- Numerous examples from practice and case studies clarify theory
- Very readable writing style and user-friendly format with checklists of key issues
- Opportunities for reflective learning
Table of Contents
Section 1. Looking for the evidence.
Evidence-based practice.
Types of evidence.
Systematic reviews.
Information sourcing.
Section 2. Applying the evidence.
Clinical effectiveness.
Development of practice.
Audit.
Section 3 Reflecting upon the evidence.
Personal change.
Organisational change.
Ethical change.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Bailièrre Tindall 2006
- Published:
- 17th November 2005
- Imprint:
- Bailièrre Tindall
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702027765
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702063084
About the Author
Susan Hamer
Affiliations and Expertise
Programme Director and Coordinator, Centre for the Development of Health Care Policy and Practice, University of Leeds, UK
Gill Collinson
Affiliations and Expertise
Programme Director, Centre for the Development of Health Care Policy and Practice, University of Leeds; Development Consultant, GC Consulting, Leeds, UK