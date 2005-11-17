Achieving Evidence-Based Practice - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702027765, 9780702063084

Achieving Evidence-Based Practice

2nd Edition

A Handbook for Practitioners

Authors: Susan Hamer Gill Collinson
Paperback ISBN: 9780702027765
eBook ISBN: 9780702063084
Imprint: Bailièrre Tindall
Published Date: 17th November 2005
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. This book provides a practical introduction to and overview of the development and implementation of evidence-based practice. It focuses on how to look for and appraise the available evidence, how to apply the evidence using a variety of approaches and in different organisational contexts, and how to understand different dimensions of personal and organisational change and its ethical components.

Key Features

  • Numerous examples from practice and case studies clarify theory
  • Very readable writing style and user-friendly format with checklists of key issues
  • Opportunities for reflective learning

Table of Contents

Section 1. Looking for the evidence.
Evidence-based practice.
Types of evidence.
Systematic reviews.
Information sourcing.
Section 2. Applying the evidence.
Clinical effectiveness.
Development of practice.
Audit.
Section 3 Reflecting upon the evidence.
Personal change.
Organisational change.
Ethical change.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Bailièrre Tindall 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Bailièrre Tindall
Paperback ISBN:
9780702027765
eBook ISBN:
9780702063084

About the Author

Susan Hamer

Affiliations and Expertise

Programme Director and Coordinator, Centre for the Development of Health Care Policy and Practice, University of Leeds, UK

Gill Collinson

Affiliations and Expertise

Programme Director, Centre for the Development of Health Care Policy and Practice, University of Leeds; Development Consultant, GC Consulting, Leeds, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.